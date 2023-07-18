Sure, the GLC is the most popular Mercedes worldwide, but the SUV pie isn’t complete without a cherry on top. That cherry is this powerful AMG version of the Mercedes GLC. And we’re lucky, because there are two cherries on top of the cream cake. The AMG GLC comes in two flavours, both of which use the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine from Affalterbach.

The entry-level model is the GLC 43 where the four-cylinder produces 421 hp and 500 Nm that goes to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 time is 4.8 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Consumption is 10 liters per 100 kilometers on paper, but experience shows that your right foot quickly ruins this.

The strongest Mercedes-AMG GLC

The Mercedes-AMG GLC you really want is the GLC 63 SE Performance. This version gets some help from an electric motor on the rear axle. The 4.8-kWh battery can be charged by recuperation and by a plug.

Mercedes clearly shows that this battery is there to offer extra performance. A good thing, because purely on electricity you can only get 12 kilometers away. But still, you get 680 hp, 1,020 Nm and a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds. You are faster than the entry-level 911 from Porsche. Fun to brag with. The top speed is limited to 275 km/h.

F1 technology in the new AMG GLC

There’s also some wizardry involved with the engine. Attached to the turbo is a small electric motor that spins the turbine wheel to smooth out turbo lag when there isn’t enough exhaust gas yet to spool up the turbo. Right, just like in an F1 car. Hopefully they don’t use this year’s technique, shall we say.

Both versions of the Mercedes-AMG GLC get adaptive damping to keep the large SUV under control and steering rear wheels to make the GLC feel more agile. In addition, there are of course some AMG-specific design things. Think of some parts for the interior (AMG floor mats and sports pedals) and some AMG screens in the infotainment.

Is the Mercedes-AMG GLC a practical car?

It is best to defend at home that the Mercedes-AMG GLC is a practical option. You get 620 liters of boot space in the GLC 43 (1,680 liters with the rear seats down). The hybrid parts in the GLC 63 reduce the luggage space to 470 liters or 1,530 liters with the rear seats down.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC will receive a launch version in the form of Edition 1 that you can order for the first twelve months. That version gets 21-inch wheels, a nice paint and some extra AMG details on the inside and outside. For more information such as prices and sales date, we have to wait a little longer.