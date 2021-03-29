This Tuesday will be remembered by many residents of Villa Crespo: the first gastronomic market in the neighborhood will be inaugurated. Following the slowdown of the pandemic and other delays, Mercat Villa Crespo will open its doors at Thames 747, where a purse factory operated for decades.

The inauguration was going to be in March of last year, but the coronavirus paralyzed everything first and delayed the rest later. Then it was announced for the beginning of the month: the date was also postponed due to delays with a long-requested gas connection.

Finally, this tuesday at 11 will be expected opening to the public, with the neighbors as guests of honor: 100 vouchers will be distributed so that those who live in Thames from 600 to 800 (even and odd hands) can enjoy a free hamburger, an empanada and three beers.

Leather manufacturing is an item that distinguishes the neighborhood. Therefore, it is not surprising that the 2,700 square meters of surface of the Mercat have served before wallet factory.

The Mercat Villa Crespo has an industrial aesthetic. A purse factory operated in that same building for years. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

That use gave the building an aesthetic similar to other markets, such as Chelsea Market. In both prevail exposed brick, metal and concrete. However, according to its creators, the inspiration in Villa Crespo came more from the hand of La Boquería in Barcelona, ​​to the point of influencing the name: “mercat” is market in Catalan.

The proposal will be varied: There will be pretzels and challah bread, tacos, tucuman empanadas, chocolates, dumplings, meat sandwiches and more. To drink: wine, beer, specialty coffee and even spilled tea, a cold and sparkling Ayurvedic infusion that comes from a tap.

One of the drinks that can be found at Mercat Villa Crespo is pulled tea, a cold and sparkling Ayurvedic infusion. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

There will also be stalls fresh products typical of a market: fruits, vegetables and agroecological breads, pasta, cheeses, meats, fish. In fact, the main mural of the Mercat, painted by Campos Jesses and Rocío Campos Segovia, shows a lady monkey in her hand with aubergines and beets falling out. So as not to forget the old-market stamp that the project has.

Those who, in addition to food, want to take knowledge, can buy tickets for the cooking lessons that will be between April and June, at $ 1,900. Julieta Oriolo, Juan Braceli, Patricia Courtois and Ximena Saenz are some of the cooks who will serve as teachers.

They will be in total 29 ventures, between gastronomic and supply premises, distributed on the ground floor and first floor. In addition, there will be sale of drinks and a La Choppería stall that are typical of the Mercat. Conde Florería is also added under the stairs to the first floor.

The Mercat Villa Crespo will bring together 29 businesses, including gastronomic and input stores. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

In the second level there will be An auditorium of 120 square meters for 100 people, where the classes mentioned -paid- and others free will be given. Tastings and product launch talks will also be organized there.

Mercat Villa Crespo is not the only gastronomic inauguration on the Buenos Aires agenda: the Carriage Market will open in April, on Leandro N. Alem and Tres Sargentos avenues, Retiro neighborhood.

That work was also stopped by the pandemic, although it had been delayed for years. There they will be 30 posts: 15 gastronomic and fresh products and one for drinks on the ground floor, and ten gastronomic and four for drinks on the upper floor.

There will be local ventures, regional products and national and international brands, among them the famous San Ginés chocolate shop and churrería in Madrid.

Mercat Villa Crespo will open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11am to 8pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 12pm. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Mercat Villa Crespo will open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11am to 8pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 12pm. The Carriage Market, meanwhile, will be open every day from noon. The stalls on the ground floor will be open until 7 p.m., while the gastronomic ones on the upper floor will close later.

