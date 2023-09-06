EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The relationship that we have developed with nature, the way in which we perceive it and interact with it, requires urgent changes in order to preserve it. Believing, for example, that the value of a mahogany tree resides in the price that its precious wood will obtain in the market, and not in that it constitutes an element of coexistence and beauty in itself, is part of the origin of the climate change that we face . So says a revealer study published in the journal Nature. The work, in which more than 80 researchers from the Intergovernmental Science and Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IBPES), concludes how those principles that underestimate nature —those that govern most societies— have led the world to the current environmental crisis.

“There are many ways of understanding and seeing nature, but only one has been prioritized, the mercantile one,” explains Patricia Balvanera, a biologist at UNAM’s Institute for Ecosystem Research (IIES) and one of the authors of the work that has identified four “values-focused” approaches that can foster the conditions for transformative change towards a more just and sustainable future.

The first perspective proposed by the study consists in recognizing the diversity of values ​​that exist regarding nature. As the authors argue, we live in a society in which market-based environmental principles tend to prevail over non-market ones that have numerous contributions from ecosystems to people and have been ignored in the last century.

After the recovery from the Second World War, but especially from the eighties, the idea that the life of human beings and economic development depended on nature was encouraged. “What prompted the perspective of looking at it in relation to how we live from it, of assuming the natural environment as a factory of everything we need,” Balvanera explains. According to the scientist, this vision had different implications. “On the one hand, it caused us to conceive of nature as something alien to us, that is out there. It also led to the establishment of principles around the prosperity of human populations from a materialistic perspective, which assumes nature as a mere instrument of well-being”, she affirms.

According to the study he has co-led, based on a review of more than 50,000 scientific publications, policy documents and various sources based on knowledge of indigenous peoples and local communities, that continued dominance of a narrow set of values ​​has proven to be inadequate for resolve the twin crises of biodiversity and climate change. As a solution to this decline, the paper proposes a second approach: incorporating other non-market principles into decision-making in all sectors.

“In global and local negotiations there has been a lot of emphasis on biodiversity, but nature is much more than that, it includes living beings and those that are not, as well as the various links that we can establish with it,” explains Balvanera, for who the conception of nature “as a mere factory of inputs has led us to the establishment of well-being indicators directed exclusively to how much it can offer us, the amount of fish and wood, of medicinal plants, to the greater or lesser climatic regulation that the planet can support.

In order to move towards fairer and more sustainable futures, it is essential, the study concludes, “to detach from the predominance of short-term benefits and economic growth at all costs”, which has been maintained to the detriment of including the numerous values of nature in economic and political decisions. To do this, the scientists propose a third approach aimed at reforming the legal initiatives and institutional frameworks that exist today.

As the study maintains, despite the agreements to incorporate the values ​​of nature into actions, such as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), an agreement that aims to adopt a global plan to save the dwindling biodiversity of the planet, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, prevailing environmental and development policies still prioritize a subset of values, particularly market ones, ignoring other relationships with the environment.

“Given the conditions of poverty and inequality, many countries like Mexico have decided to become factories of commodities to export their resources. A clear example is the benefits that Canada takes from extractivist mining in the territory, or oil palm plantations that enrich transnational companies at the cost of destroying landscapes”, explains Balvanera, one of the authors of the study that reveals how a “crisis of values” sustains the many other intertwined ones: the loss of biodiversity and climate change, the appearance of pandemics and socio-environmental injustices…

To put an end to this inequity and support values ​​aligned with sustainability, the fourth approach proposed by the report calls for the need to change social norms and balance the values ​​that underpin social structures, promoting principles such as care, solidarity, responsibility, reciprocity and justice, both towards people and towards nature.

“Throughout this evaluation, we realized that the way in which our relationship with nature is conceived greatly determines the way in which the rules of society are considered and prioritized,” Balvanera points out. As he explains, nations can give preference to instrumental values, when nature is perceived as an economic asset, for example, or to others of a socio-cultural nature. “Those that encompass the concept of Mother Earth, a cluster of principles that govern the behavior of certain communities, and that are reflected in their narratives and songs.” While “some prioritize profits and sell nature for 3 pesos, there are populations that defend their roots in the territory and their knowledge about it,” defends the biologist.

It is precisely the latter who are most unprotected and most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. “The values ​​around nature of the original peoples and local communities are not considered. These groups do not participate in decision-making either, despite the fact that they are the ones who bear the greatest cost of environmental degradation,” says Balvanera. If we want a better future, he concludes, “it is urgent to question the supremacy of economic development that governs the world to rethink other forms of well-being and development, influence the root of the system from a human-nature interaction that leads us to much fairer routes and sustainable”.