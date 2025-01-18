Mercadona’s butcher section is characterized by displaying all its products on trays, so that it is much easier for its customers to access the product they need, a model that the Valencian chain plans to also finish implementing in its fishmongers. Of all the meats they sell, there are one that especially recommends a butcher with more than 30 years of experience in the sector.

This meat professional, known on Tiktok as @el_as_carnicero, has recently published a video in which he talks about Mercadona’s “only product” within the minced meat section “that 100% worth buying“.

The images show the refrigerated shelves of the Mercadona butcher shop, where you can see different types of minced meat on trays. “The only thing I can recommend in this whole area here, of hamburgers and minced meats, is beef mince“, indicates this content creator and butcher.

This bite, as he indicates, “has a 99% meat“, hence it is the only meat that is recommended to buy at Mercadona, since the rest is “garbage.”

“It’s amazing, I recommend it, like quality and pricethis one,” he points out when showing the label that appears on the shelf, where you can read that the 400 gram package costs 4.95 eurosas also shown on your website.

In the comments to the video there have been many users who prefer to buy meat at the traditional butcher shop or chicken shop. “There is a place that It’s called butcher shop“, that everything is 100% meat and on top of that at a better price and without wasting plastic,” says one user in the comments. Another assures that Mercadona’s “it’s worth it in a hurry”but usually prefers to buy meat “in the market, there you can see that it is 100%.”