MP Wallace: EU politicians are to blame for the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace blamed European politicians for the Ukrainian and Palestinian-Israeli conflicts. He gave his point of view expressed in society X.

He noted that Western politicians support the continuation of hostilities instead of calling for a peaceful settlement. The MEP wondered in whose interests they are provoking an escalation of conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Previously, Wallace accused NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of destroying Ukraine. According to him, the Secretary General boasted that it was the alliance that provoked the armed conflict, which led to thousands of losses.