The decision to close four border crossings is almost certainly a genuine national decision in Finland, European MP Gunnar Back told Izvestia on November 20.

“I don’t think Finland closed its four border control points on the EU’s instructions. EU Commission under the leadership [Урсулы] von der Leyen actively pursued the policy of Africanization and Islamization of the EU. The reason behind this seemingly economically irrational policy is that if all member states cease to be nation states and transform into multicultural entities, where Europeans will quickly be replaced by Africans, who will likely become the majority in Europe before 2050 , they will no longer object to full-scale integration into the EU,” he said.

According to him, Finland, along with Denmark and most Eastern European countries, oppose von der Leyen’s “open door” policy in the field of migration and Africanization. For this reason, the current Finnish government is seeking to strengthen controls on transport to the EU, he explained.

“The decision to close the four border crossings is therefore almost certainly a genuine national decision and not an act of compliance with the Brussels diktat,” Back said.

He also pointed out that the only reason why Brussels does not criticize Finland’s actions is that the republic is closing its border with Russia, and the EU is seeking to blame the Russian Federation for some of its migration problems.

“In any other situation, the EU would be very critical of Finland,” the MEP concluded.

Four checkpoints on the border with Russia were closed on the night of November 18. We are talking about the checkpoints “Torfyanovka” (“Vaalimaa”), “Brusnichnoe” (“Nuyamaa”), “Svetogorsk” (“Imatra”) in the Leningrad region and “Vyartsilya” (“Niirala”) in Karelia. Finland explained this step by the worsening situation with migration, and also noted that they were ready to take more drastic measures if necessary.

On November 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed a protest to the Ambassador of Finland to Russia, Antti Helanterey, in connection with the closure of the most actively used checkpoints on the border of the two countries. On the same day, the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that the head of the country’s border service, Pasi Kostamovaara, admitted the possibility of closing the entire eastern border with the Russian Federation.

Also on this day, the Finnish border service announced the arrival of the first 35 refugees at the Salla checkpoint on the border with the Russian Federation. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said the country does not currently have the ability to deport asylum seekers. He called for this fact to be taken into account “in making political decisions.”