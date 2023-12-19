The European Union (EU) wants to create the appearance that it is doing something. Gunnar Beck, member of the European Parliament from the German Alternative for Germany party, told Izvestia on December 19, commenting on the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

“This is already the 12th package of sanctions. The EU wants to create the appearance that it is doing something. So far, sanctions have not had the desired effect. Sanctions harm us more than Russia. The fact that the EU is imposing more and more sanctions speaks of desperation. The EU wants to create the appearance of tougher measures. Nobody in the European Union really believes that any of these measures will stop the Russian military operation. This is pure symbolism,” he said.

The MP added that Europe is “in very bad shape” and in this situation the authorities are behaving inappropriately.

“Living standards in Europe are falling. Of course, electricity prices are rising. We're all freezing. Prices are now much higher than two and a half years ago. Partly this is because of sanctions, partly because of this absurd idea of ​​switching to more environmentally friendly energy sources,” Beck said.

The day before, the European Union approved the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions. The restrictions imply new export restrictions against the Russian Federation on dual-use products and technologies, as well as a ban on the direct or indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds, including jewelry, from Russia.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told Izvestia that Russia will develop retaliatory measures.

Director of the Center for Market Research at the Higher School of Economics Georgy Ostapkovich told Izvestia that the next package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union will not cause significant harm to the Russian economy. He noted that Russia will “sort out” these supplies – for example, transfer them to eastern markets, like oil and gas.

The next day, Stanislav Naumov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, told Izvestia that the European Union was harming itself by introducing new anti-Russian sanctions. The parliamentarian emphasized that the West is trying to compensate for Ukraine’s failure on the battlefield with new restrictions.