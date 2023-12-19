European Union (EU) politicians are to blame for the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, Irish MEP Mick Wallace said on December 19.

“They couldn't get enough out of the conflict in Ukraine and now they have decided to support Israeli genocide against defenseless Palestinians,” he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

This led Wallace to question whose interests the European authorities were serving.

Earlier, on December 16, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the ordinary population of European countries will have to pay the prohibitively high price of the EU’s confrontational policy and the consequences of the unification’s opportunistic decisions on Ukraine. The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the EU leaders leaving their posts in 2024 are now acting “like real temporary workers,” leading the union to a dead end.

A day earlier, EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agreed to continue military assistance to Ukraine. The European Council stressed the urgent need to speed up the supply of missiles and ammunition, in particular as part of the initiative to provide 1 million artillery ammunition, as well as to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.