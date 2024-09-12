Chipotle announced that its menu will once again include this popular foodafter its clients in the United States continued to ask for it for three years. In addition, it warned that It will be for a limited time.

According to the criteria of

Through an official statement, Chipotle unveiled the Smoked Brisketa tender smoked chicken breast inspired by Mexico, will once again be part of the options for its diners in the United States and Canada. In addition, it announced that the shipment of this dish will be free from September 12th to Sunday, September 29th.

“We listened to our customers and brought back this menu option, which It remains the favorite of many, after three years“said Chris Brandt, brand director. “This premium protein is sure to delight customers looking to taste the difference of Chipotle-style prepared chicken breast,” he said in the statement.

If you are interested in Try Smoked Brisket for the first timeyou should know that the brand recommends ordering the Smoked Brisket Burrito Bowl with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa and cheese. Although Chipotle clarified that this is an option that will be for a limited timehas not specified until what date it will be available within the menu.

Smoked brisket is back for a limited time at Chipotle. Photo:Chipotle Mexican Grill Share

What kind of dishes can you eat at Chipotle, United States?



The official site of Chipotle says it has more than 3,500 restaurants in different parts of the world. In this restaurant chain, very popular in the United Stateswhich specializes in Tex-Mex food, you can enjoy a variety of customizable dishes, including: