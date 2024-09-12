According to the criteria of
“We listened to our customers and brought back this menu option, which It remains the favorite of many, after three years“said Chris Brandt, brand director. “This premium protein is sure to delight customers looking to taste the difference of Chipotle-style prepared chicken breast,” he said in the statement.
If you are interested in Try Smoked Brisket for the first timeyou should know that the brand recommends ordering the Smoked Brisket Burrito Bowl with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa and cheese. Although Chipotle clarified that this is an option that will be for a limited timehas not specified until what date it will be available within the menu.
What kind of dishes can you eat at Chipotle, United States?
The official site of Chipotle says it has more than 3,500 restaurants in different parts of the world. In this restaurant chain, very popular in the United Stateswhich specializes in Tex-Mex food, you can enjoy a variety of customizable dishes, including:
- Burritos: large flour tortillas that you can fill with options like chicken, beef, pork, or tofu, along with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, salsa, and more.
- Burrito Bowls: all the burrito ingredients, but without the tortilla, served in a bowl. Ideal if you prefer a gluten-free option.
- Tacos: They can be prepared in corn or flour tortillas with the same ingredients available for burritos.
