This Monday the arrival of the Mexican coach was made official Jaime Lozano in charge of the national team, this after the dismissal of the strategist Diego Cocca, who was dismissed from his position after losing in the semifinal of the Nations League against the United States by a 3-0 win.
It was in an interview with Master Cracks where the strategist spoke about the mentality and preparation of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano before being the coach of the tricolor team.
The ex-soccer player revealed how he began to venture into the sports field, which arose at a very early age.
“For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a professional soccer player, I think it’s something that few people in the world realize what they want to do, what they want to do in their life. I always had the focus of what I wanted do”.
Likewise, Lozano spoke of his family’s support to achieve goals and habits on a day-to-day basis to fulfill dreams.
“I had the great help and example of my parents. My father was an Olympic boxer, he disciplined me about eating, my mother the same about exercising. When I wanted to play with my cousins, my parents told me no, you have a commitment You want to be a professional player, you have to train”he mentioned.
On the other hand, Jaime Lozano explained that one of his role models throughout his life is his mother, because she became a successful person despite adversity.
“My mother has eleven siblings, for me she is the most successful, the one who risked the most, the one who did the most. My father did the same, 6 siblings and he was the one who advanced the most, the one who surpassed himself the most, not economically, but those who they went for their dreams they got it.
“With these two examples at home I said ‘I have everything to win’, if they have already achieved it, that is the way, you have to copy everything they are doing and surely it will go well for me”he added.
Likewise, Lozano spoke about one of the professional figures that most motivated him, the ‘Pentapichichi’ Hugo Sánchez.
“For me, Jaime Lozano is one before and after meeting Hugo Sánchez. He was my first great idol and with him it was ‘whatever you tell me, I’ll do it, because you already achieved it’. I met him many years ago and he’s like Michael Jordan, is his own coach. Hugo Sánchez made me accept that mentality that I could achieve whatever I set my mind to, as long as I was constant. He always spoke of the faith that things will happen.”he pointed out.
In the same way, “Jimmy” took the time to talk about his success with the Mexican Olympic team.
“We got into the person a lot. The coaching staff and I talked a lot with the player. We were upfront and honest. The most important challenge was getting up from the defeat against Japan in the second game. I asked them: ‘do you want to win a medal? olympic?’ That’s where a compromise comes in.”he stressed.
