Anthony Blake never tires of reminding his audience of something that has already become his motto: “Everything is the product of their imagination.” The famous mentalist returns to Cartagena this Sunday with his new show, ‘Sí! It makes sense ‘, in which he insists on showing that magic does not exist and affects human abilities. Unlike other proposals by the illusionist, in which he was the protagonist of all the effects, this time the audience will be a first-person participant in the ‘show’, ending with the feeling of having increased their mental abilities. Through the different demonstrations, Anthony Blake will show his audience that the capacity for intuition and attraction of each one is stronger and more intense than we think.

‘Yes! Makes sense’ Where: El Batel Auditorium. Cartagena. When: Sunday, at 7:00 p.m. How much: 15 and 18 euros. (4×3 promotion)

«Do you know that through our senses we perceive 16 million bits of information every second? Do you know that of those 16 million bits we only consciously process between 15 and 20? What happens to the rest of the information, where does it go? ”Asks the mentalist. A question that he can answer himself. «It goes to very particular places in our brain. During the last 10 years, the level of sensory bombardment has multiplied by billions and as a consequence, our mental abilities also. Because “our brain is able to accept almost three times as much information as it used to perceive.” Something that explains with an example: «In the Middle Ages, reading a book, a paper, a text was almost something of supernatural beings. Very few could do it. If someone had passed a written piece of paper to another and the other read it and did what was said there, they would think it was almost magic. Witchcraft. And is that only a select few could read and write. Now, however, it sounds silly to us. ‘ So telepathy is exactly the same for the mentalist, “a capacity that everyone has, although unfortunately it is not taught in schools yet.” For the moment, you will have to settle for enjoying the artist live and be fascinated by his trained skills.