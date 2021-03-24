As we write this article, only in Madrid hospitals there are between 30 and 45 adolescents treated in pediatric emergencies, waiting to be admitted to a Hospitalization Unit for adolescents for mental problems. The demands for psychiatric admission for this group have increased exponentially after the first wave of the pandemic. It is true that almost nothing of what is happening to us was predictable, but also that there are many studies that show the devastating consequences of the pandemic in adolescents. These results require calm reflection and the adoption of a series of measures so as not to burden the future of young people any more.

What is the impact of the pandemic on adolescent mental health?



The main measure to avoid the spread of covid-19 around the world has been isolation and social distancing. Hence, since March 2020, schools, institutes and sports centers were closed in many countries, which were subsequently opened after the summer. These circumstances have affected the entire population, but it seems that children and adolescents (along with the elderly) are the most vulnerable. Hence the significant prevalence of psychological symptoms (stress, anxiety, sadness, addictions) and mental disorders among youth.

Compared with adults, the adverse consequences of the pandemic on adolescent mental health can be longer and more intense. Its impact depends on several factors: age, educational situation, existence of disabilities, history of mental disorders, low social status, parental illnesses –including COVID-19– and degree of family structuring.

The most frequent psychological manifestations in adolescents who are attending the emergency room are suicide attempts, eating behavior problems and depressive symptoms with a predominance of irritability and inability to enjoy the things they used to enjoy.

Causes underlying this crisis in adolescents



The main causes of this crisis are due to the fact that family, school and friends have lost the buffer effect that facilitated the emotional management of young people (see figure).

The loss of family customs and routines, the absence of the structured school environment, boredom, difficulties to participate in sports activities and to go out with friends are among the causes related to the psychological problems detected.

The long months of the pandemic have generated, in many of them, great uncertainty about their academic and work future, and they have turned into compulsive activities linked to the Internet, with the consequent isolation of positive social relationships and greater exposure to harassment and abuse. .

The attached figure schematizes these associations. As can be seen, different factors have modified family, school and leisure routines, making them more boring or suppressing them, which is associated with great uncertainty about the future.

The most frequently used maladaptive strategies are those focused on compulsive use of the internet and social networks, on addictive behaviors and isolation. If these behaviors are prolonged, as is unfortunately happening, the development of depressive disorders, suicide attempts, eating disorders and addictions is favored.

Recommendations for the present and for the future



The published works should make us all reflect on the following recommendations.

-We parents are the role models that our children learn. Therefore, it is at home that the skills to cope with disappointments, difficulties in emotional control and to solve problems must be learned. The uncertainty of the exams and the future employment of the young people must find alternative proposals in the family, far from disappointment.

-It is convenient that parents include adolescents in decision-making and the pandemic must be clearly discussed, trying to avoid pejorative terms towards youth. This can be a good time to delegate some family responsibilities (cooking, cleaning, shopping) to young people, so that they feel responsible for the maintenance of the family.

-Excessive use of the internet should be avoided. Specifically, the search for news related to the pandemic, as it is a source of anxiety. Compulsive and abusive use of social media is a well-known source of low self-esteem.

-Creative activities, such as music, painting, dancing and writing can serve to counteract certain risk behaviors that are usually observed every weekend in our cities.

-Relationships with friends are essential for young people. Hence, the maintenance of supportive relationships with their friends should be encouraged.

-From schools, teachers must influence protection and responsibility measures to avoid the transmission of the virus and be attentive to certain behaviors that may hide psychological problems. Interaction in classes should be increased and information provided to handle, also in high schools, anxiety or stress. Teachers can spot problems that parents sometimes miss and facilitate consultation with mental health professionals.

-Pediatricians and family doctors are used to recognizing the physical manifestations of emotional problems (pain, self-injury), which is why they become the gateway to different ailments. This enables them to inform and educate parents and to refer to mental health professionals.

-Child and adolescent mental health professionals have a decisive role in the management of this crisis and should combine face-to-face interventions with those carried out online. An effort is required from them to coordinate with families, teachers and volunteers to serve as a support network for adolescents. Psychiatric admissions should be the last option, as it represents the failure of community support, and if necessary, attempts should be made to reduce the stress and stigma associated with psychiatric hospitalization. Mental health teams play an important role in training pediatricians, family doctors and teachers in the detection of mental disorders in young people.

-Clinical psychologists should design and implement short-term behavioral interventions for the management of common mental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, substance abuse or gambling problems, focusing on psychoeducational techniques where they are included to the parents.

– Psychiatrists should be more prudent, if possible, when choosing pharmacological strategies over psychotherapeutic ones. It is imperative that mental health professionals organize longitudinal studies to assess the consequences of the pandemic.

Mental Health Plan



Finally, the Ministry of Health should consider the implementation of a Mental Health Plan that serves to prevent the psychiatric consequences of the pandemic in young people, although we very much fear that it will catch us at a changed pace. This time we will not be able to say that we did not know what was going to happen, because it is already happening.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation’.