The regional government will reinforce the Mental Health workforce this year with 64 new professionals to respond to the demand for care generated in the last two years as a result of the pandemic, especially among the child and adolescent population. More than 3.5 million will be assigned in 2023 to reinforce the staff that make up the Regional Mental Health Network with 64 new professionals.

A priority of the regional government is to reinforce the Regional Mental Health Network and human and material resources, which this year will materialize in 64 positions for new professionals: 10 psychiatrists, 14 clinical psychologists, 20 mental health nurses, 10 social workers and 10 occupational therapists. In addition to the effort made by the Community to increase the staff, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, reiterated last week to the Ministry of Health the need for a plan of urgent measures to alleviate the deficit of medical professionals in certain specialties to Nacional level.

The regional government has begun to extend the new mental health program in Primary Care to health centers, which consists of group sessions with mental health professionals in offices for patients with anxiety and depression. Within the Regional Mental Health Strategy, this initiative stands out, called ‘Program for the Prevention and Promotion of Mental Health from Primary Care’, a pioneering project in which clinical psychologists and nurses specializing in mental health travel to health centers to carry out sessions with patients with anxiety problems or mild depression, before prescribing pharmacological treatment.

In addition, the Department’s Children and Youth Program offers care for children under 16 with mental health problems. To this end, it has multi-professional teams of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, specialist nurses and social workers, among others, in each health area.