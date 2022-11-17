from Health editorial

Worldwide 1 in 7 teenagers suffer from mental health problems, half feel sad and most do not ask for help. The Unicef ​​Italia survey and the petition for Ministers

In the world a teenager commits suicide every 11 minutes, 50% feel sad and 41% do not ask for help even if you need it. A bleak picture emerges from the report released by Unicef ​​on the occasion of the World Day of Children and Adolescents (which is celebrated on November 20), this year dedicated to the theme of mental and psychosocial health.

The painting Almost half of all mental health problems, reports Unicef, begin by age 14 and 75% develop by age 24, but the majority of cases is not identified and is not accepted. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened the situation.

Nearly 46,000 adolescents die from suicide each year and suicide is the fifth leading cause of death among 15-19 year olds.

Sadness, isolation Unicef ​​Italia, on the independent digital platform U-Report, carried out a themed survey on a sample of adolescents aged between 10 and 19 years old. Out of 194 respondents: 28% feel optimistic; 12% sad; 14% worried; 14% distressed and 10% frustrated.

Among the circumstances that cause apprehension are the personal or family financial difficulties (17%), the sense of isolation (19%), the distance from the family and loved ones (8%), the quarrels and tensions within the family (7%).

However, 41% of adolescents say they have not asked anyone for help, 22% have sought help from peers and friends and 11% from family members. 11% declare that they have turned to psychologists present in schools and communities and 7% to social and health services.

Among the reasons for not asking for help, 22% say they do not consider it necessary, 10% do not know who to contact, 10% fear asking for help, and 8% fear negative judgment from others .

The petition Covid has widened the audience of kids who feel bad: before the pandemic, the prevalence of mental health problems was around 18-20% of the population, or between 1,800,000 and 2 million minors.

To counter the emergency,

Unicef ​​Italia has also launched a petition

: Mental health for children and adolescents, which has garnered over 13,000 subscriptions. The aim is to mobilize public opinion to support the recommendations addressed to the competent Ministers on the matter.

Despite the high prevalence of mental health problems among adolescents, in fact, in our country, prevention and treatment services remain inadequate. Before the pandemic, in 2019, only 30 out of 100 minors with a neuropsychic disorder were able to access a specialist territorial service and only 15 out of 100 were able to have appropriate therapeutic-rehabilitative responses.

