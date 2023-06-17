not so long ago Pau Sintes Juanico -born in the year 2000 in alaior, Menorca- spent hours in the family garden, collecting the vegetables that his father left behind (because they were too small) with which he cooked his first dishes. “I wrote them down in my mother’s recipe book with names like ‘potpourri from the garden’, in case one day we wanted to prepare them again”, recalls the now chef smiling. “Sometimes I would go fishing with the rod on the shore; if he caught a couple of fish and made a success with my grandmother, I also wrote it down. We recently reviewed the recipe book, and the truth is that there are jewels, ”she laughs.

The reason for the review was the recording of the documentary short film Sa cuina des recordsdirected by Alex Arroyo and produced and scripted by Clara Pons, which was presented at the beginning of June at the International Film Festival of Menorca Cooking Films. An 18-minute summary of the story of the young Menorcan chef, who won the European Young Chef Award with a traditional dish of poor cuisine based on stuffed aubergine. “We could have presented ourselves with a Menorcan lobster stew, since the last day before the closure is August 31 and in a nursery it lasts perfectly until November, and the flavor would have been spectacular,” Sintes reasons. “But that does not represent everyone’s Menorcan cuisine: the restaurants are interested that when people come to Menorca they eat more stew than aubergines because it leaves more money, but it is not what we eat daily.”

Pau Sintes, Àlex Arroyo and Clara Pons at the Menorca Cooking Films International Film Festival Menorca Cooking Films International Film Festival

The plate

“At home we have an orchard, like so many other families – if you don’t have it directly, a cousin or an uncle does – that it is easy for it to produce an abundance of produce in summer, especially vegetables”, says Sintes. “The eggplant ‘from poor’ either farcida (stuffed) is a recipe that I really like, at home -as in many others in Menorca- we eat this dish almost daily while this vegetable lasts, and it also has a story behind it: it appears for the first time in the 18th century book kitchen art by Francesc Roger”. In addition, the aubergine lasts from mid-May to November, at which time the contest took place: a seasonal product had to be used when the summer season has already ended and the winter season has not yet appeared, and this vegetable suited them perfectly.

The winning eggplants Sa cuina des records

With this dish they sought to represent an entire community, both agronomist and product. “We divided it into three parts: an innovative homage to the old recipe, in which the cheese was recovered and a sweet touch of honey from dolcamar, with the unstructured aubergine: skin, filling and gratin, with which we play to get different elaborations”, Sintes points out. It was served together with another completely simplified version: an ingot of vacuum-sealed aubergine later marked, stuffed with egg yolk and fried, so that it was like a coulant -creamy on the inside- that brought together all the flavor of the dish in its current version, with the perfect texture of the eggplant. “First, the ingot was eaten by hand, in order to establish its flavor, and then the version with more spectacle, ingredients and applied techniques was served”. The combination of both convinced, and won.

The chef

Pau wanted to study nutrition and dietetics, because he had always been interested in the relationship with the product and the more scientific side. But when they told me about CETT -international training center in tourism, hospitality and gastronomy-, which encompasses in an interdisciplinary way, in addition to cooking, all this part related to understanding what happens in it (applied science and product), I decided for that; and the truth is that it was very enriching”. So much so that when he finished his studies he already had a job as a chef at the hotel. Christine Bedfordwhere he is currently head chef.

Despite how fast things have gone, Sintes seems immune to vertigo. “There is always some stress, but in order not to get too overwhelmed, you have to think that you are cooking for people to feel comfortable and enjoy, which is a way of expressing yourself considering that someone has decided to come to a specific restaurant to enjoy what you do,” he reflects. “You have to be a perfectionist and be grateful both when cooking, plating or choosing the product, I like to receive criticism; It’s a very important moment.” Before the change of rank he spent four months in El Celler de Can Rocawhere he won the award ‘nas salat‘, a creativity contest among stagiers where the Roca brothers valued dishes created by each of the trainee chefs. The result of this experience? “If before I already felt linked to gastronomy, now I am 200% more so; with producers, with product, with techniques… I am very happy”.

Pau Sintes, the Roca brothers and the ‘nas salat’ pau sintes

The product

“I did not go to the contest as Pau Sintes, but representing Menorca -which had just been declared European Region of Gastronomy– which is why I wanted to include as many local producers as possible on the plate”, clarifies the chef. That is why they chose up to 12 different companies to include on the plate, from micromenorcawhich only works with micro-sprouts and they purposely made a flower of garlic, to the organic vegetables from the farm S’Ullestrar and Santo Domingo, Mahón-Menorca cheese -“It’s the only PDO we have on the island, I had to put it”, smiles Sintes, or oil and eggs from the Son Felip farm. “In addition, everything fit with the bases of the contest: when you know them well you have to know how to play with them, and our plate was completely adjusted.”

The documentary

In Sa cuina dels records We see Sintes in three different settings, starting with the orchard that made him a 1.0 supermarket. From there he goes on to prepare pastissets stuffed with homemade melon jam with her grandmother, and ends up in a port with her friends, remembering her favorite childhood foods -among which the famous stuffed aubergines triumph, which one of her friends recommends in the documentary to be eaten with an egg fried on top (which always makes everything better)- and the ones they cooked together when they were studying in Barcelona, ​​with the potato omelette as the undisputed queen. A preparation as simple and effective as the format in which the story is told.

Cooking with the grandmother in Sa cuina des records Sa cuina des records

“I work with a production company that we have created in Menorca called Ensoldema films; Normally we do fiction projects, but personally I am a fan of the documentary genre and telling Pau’s story came out very easily”, says director Àlex Arroyo. They had few resources but they didn’t want to use too many either: simplicity accompanied the format. “We wanted to talk above all about the most emotional part, to send a message about how cooking is capable of uniting different generations: simple language without frills is more direct,” says Arroyo.

The kitchen ‘from poor’

Sintes has always defended simple, grandmother’s cooking, ‘from poor’, as they call it in Menorca. “We are straying a bit from this path and I think it is important to demand that people return to home cooking, to cook at home,” she laments. She leads by example: this year at Christine Bedford the summer dish is also made with aubergine. “I would like to claim the vegetable without the need to work with textures: traditional cuisine has always had a vegetarian base, close to the earth and to seasonal products.”

The last dish that made him happy is totally in this vein: some simple zucchini stuffed with stir-fried vegetables, of which his grandmother recently prepared a good amount. “Nobody makes them like her: my mother and I have tried it, even preparing all of us together, and they don’t taste the same,” says the chef. “When I got home and tried them… before we sat down at the table I had already eaten half a tray, as well as the mice, bite by bite,” he laughs.

The future

“I am still very young, I am 22 years old and I am not closed to anything: I am excited to go around and see the world, but I think that in the future I would like to dedicate myself to training”. Discovering that there are many people who work in the kitchen without training has made her think that it is a path to claim, “because knowing the product, where it comes from, how to treat it or how it grows, changes everything: when you cook with all that knowledge, you live it.” differently, with more enthusiasm”, he reasons. “I had very good teachers, and I will always be grateful for that: from the high school ones, who supported me to study this degree, to the ones in the career, without whom I would surely not be where I am.”

Maybe I’ll do it by combining teaching with working in a restaurant, who knows. “In the end, cooking is a moment of generosity, of sharing and also of having fun”, reflects the chef. “The profession consists of making people enjoy when they come to your house, that is the most positive and should be the most important thing.” That, and the grandmother’s kitchen, the one from the earth; that of memories

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.