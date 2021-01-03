He Albacete, with renewed vigor after having stopped a tremendous streak of eleven games without winning in Miranda de Ebro, he receives the Malaga, very angry at the grace of Josua Mejias, who decided to go partying on the last night, bypassing all the security measures imposed by the Junta de Andalucía to counteract the effects of the coronavirus (follow the game live on AS.com).

Malaga has decided remove the Venezuelan player for such a controversial and absurd presence in a Marbella nightclub on New Year’s Eve where, for more pitorreo, uploaded an image to his Instagram where he looked of everything except masks and safety distance. “He has been an irresponsible son,” summed up coach Sergio Pellicer. Then he deleted it, but it was late. There is nothing more agile than a tweeter with free time.

For all this he has remained on the ground, with which the team stays with one less professional, 12, and the hope that there will be 13 if the Appeal Committee grants the precautionary suspension of the sanction match to be met by Yanis Rahmani, sent off ‘via VAR’ in the last match of the year against Logroñés.

Return of Zozulia

He Albacete start the new year with the intention of getting a victory to get closer to permanence and leave behind a disastrous 2020 to forget. Know that the train of salvation passes by win this match if you want to aspire to salvation. Alejandro Menendez will direct your first home game and he will not be able to count on Álvaro Jiménez, who must complete his second penalty game, the defender Boyomo what will be low for accumulation of warnings in addition to the injured Javi Jiménez and Javi Navarro.

In the La Mancha call, he has re-entered ukrainian striker Roman zozulia who this week has joined training after overcome coronavirus and everything indicates that the starting eleven will be very similar to the one that won the Mirandés before the Christmas break. He Albacete It’s one of the worst premises of the category because he has only achieved two victories this season in his fiefdom and he knows that from now on, each game is a final.

He Malaga, what has won five games away from La Rosaleda and added 16 points, you will not be able to count on Alexander Gonzalez, signed to cover the loss due to a serious injury of Iván Calero (he will be operated on the 13th in Madrid for the ligament) by the famous paperwork issues. Neither will Chavarría, Matos and Jozabed be injured. Benkhemassa and Caye are available again. First game of the year. And as always, with all at stake for Alba, who wants to resurface and Málaga with the aim of do not disperse, that enough has.

Aces to follow

Albacete. Alvaro Pena. The midfielder is Albacete’s top scorer with two goals alongside Diamanka. With Alejandro Menéndez he is enjoying confidence and the player wants to continue being important in the La Mancha team.

Malaga. Joaquin Muñoz. He is gaining weight as the games go by. Unbalancing player, he is pulling the cart.

Party details

Need: Albacete has signed the worst numbers in its history and has only added 14 points. The La Mancha team is bottom and needs to win to get closer to permanence.

Lack of chips. Sergio Pellicer has been playing to the limit all season because of this circumstance. He’s only 12. And three players on the alert.

Home debut. Alejandro Menéndez has directed three games since his arrival as Albacete coach and all have been played at home. The Asturian coach will direct his first game with the La Mancha team on the Belmonte bench.

The goalkeeper’s pool. Dani Barrio and Juan Soriano alternate every two games. You will need to play the latter. But as the Cup player played against Coruxo, the question is: does it count?

Ups and downs.

Albacete. He will not be able to count on Álvaro Jiménez, who must serve his second penalty game, the defender Boyomo who will be dismissed due to the accumulation of cautions in addition to the injured Javi Jiménez and Javi Navarro. In the squad of La Mancha, the Ukrainian forward Roman Zozulia has returned

Malaga. Chavarría, Matos and Jozabed are injured and Josua Mejías is away. Benkhemassa and Caye return and Yanis hopes to be partially pardoned by Appeal.