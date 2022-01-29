Unfortunately the photograph that I bring today to illustrate the article does not do justice to its portraits. At the beginning of the 20th century, María and Concha Mendoza had not yet reached the age of majority and in the image they look like what they were then (some bourgeois pipiolas) and not what they would become: the most modern, cultured and eccentric women of Pontevedra. In some other images that I have been able to see of them as adults, they appear wearing masculine clothing or serving tea in the living room of their Pontevedra mansion, but they do not pose together. Her innocent portrait from 1900, however, shows them as close as they were in life.

María del Carmen Mendoza y Babiano was born in 1883. Her sister María de la Concepción, only two years later. Since then they had such an accomplice relationship with each other that they always lived together – except for the brief period that the eldest’s marriage lasted – and they died the same year, one in May 1971 and the other in August, in theory from a stroke but also of pity Their 86 years of coexistence were a source of anecdotes, gossip and admiration in the city.

The capital of Pontevedra had just over 20,000 inhabitants in 1900, and the unconventional customs of the Mendozas immediately made them local celebrities almost on the same level as their great-uncle, Admiral Casto Méndez Núñez (1824-1869). Hero of the Battle of Callao and Marquis of Méndez-Núñez, Don Casto was not the only distinguished member of the family. Her niece Carmen Babiano – mother of our protagonists – was an outstanding painter, while her husband Dr. Víctor Mendoza became mayor of Pontevedra on two occasions.

Once all this has been told, it is easier to understand that the Méndez-Núñez mansion was the epicenter of the cultural and social life of the city and that both María and Concha received an exquisite education, much more solid and progressive than the one they used to have. their countrywomen. Fun, independent and groundbreaking, the Mendozas boasted both of dressing in the latest fashion and of speaking and writing in French, German and English. Avid readers and accomplished pianists, they organized a dance in their halls as well as a literary gathering or a musical soirée. And everything always seasoned with good food.

Although María and Concha Mendoza did not need to do housework, they seem to have enjoyed cooking or at least writing about food. Part of her inheritance, distributed among various public and charitable institutions, ended up in the Museum of Pontevedra and there, a few years ago, the historian and archivist Ángel Arcay Barral found the cookbooks of these two unique sisters. Little by little he was transcribing the recipes and delving into the history of the Mendozas, who knew how to reflect their particular personality in those lists of instructions and ingredients.

In the text they mixed words in English with expressions in French, made reference to the friends who had given them the recipe or indicated whether the final result was good or bad. “Put my bathroom,” wrote María Mendoza, instead of “put the bathroom Maria.”

Ángel Arcay realized that the Mendoza recipes showed an atypical Galicia, but no less real than that of turnip tops and pancakes: an urban, bohemian and gastronomically avant-garde society about which very little was known. After several years of work and a couple of frustrated attempts with publishers, Arcay decided to self-publish the cookbook so that the story of María and Concha would definitely come out of oblivion. Coincidentally, the Pontevedra Museum will open an exhibition about them at the end of February, so those who want to know more about these extraordinary sisters are in luck.

cooking for pleasure



Of the 1,115 recipes that appear in the manuscript notebooks of the Mendozas, exactly one thousand and one have been selected to appear in ‘The 1001 recipes of the palace of the Mendozas’, a book that deliciously covers the original table of these sisters and the tastes cuisine of the Galician elite of his time.

María and Concha had servants in charge of doing housework, going to the market or preparing daily dishes: they were able to cook for pleasure instead of obligation and their recipe book is a clear example of this. Desserts, splendid dishes and capricious ingredients abound, as well as references to people from his close circle such as the Count of Bugallal, the painter Carlos Sobrino or the Countess of Villar de Fuentes. All ekkis provided them with different recipes, as did anonymous friends and involuntary contributors such as chefs Josep Rondissoni and Félix Ibarguren. More than the recipe book of María and Concha, it is the correct gastronomic portrait of a society that shared knowledge and flavors around two exceptional women.