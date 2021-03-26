In a new round with the Nation, the Mendoza government questioned the regime of tax benefits, rates and promotion that the national government granted to the northern region and San Juan, to the detriment of other provinces that are also severely affected by the economic crisis . According to the provincial administration, Mendoza is tired of being considered a rich province, with more than 40% of its population poor and unemployment above 10% (the highest in the last 17 years). The radical governor Rodolfo Suarez announced that he is evaluating initiating a lawsuit to avoid being left out of what he calls “a new industrial promotion”.

On his Twitter account, this Friday, Suarez posted: “I have given instructions to the government advisor and I have asked the State Prosecutor to intervene, so that they initiate the corresponding actions for the Employment Promotion Regime applied in the provinces of the North and San Juan ”. And clarifies that, at the same time, is in negotiations with the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, to get Mendoza to be included in that regime: “We don’t want another industrial promotion,” he said.

It is never good when the benefits are only for some provinces, but it is worse if those benefits are to the detriment of others, as in this case with Mendoza. – Rodolfo Suarez (@rodysuarez) March 26, 2021

The government of Alberto Fernández launched this week a new regime to promote job creation in the Norte Grande. The assistance plan for Catamarca, Chaco, Corrientes, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Misiones, Salta, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán and San Juan raises tax benefits for job creation. Through decree 191/2021, published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette, it includes the reduction of employer contributions of up to 80% during a period of three years for the new labor relations that start during the first 12 months, until the 31st of March 2022. It will be only for companies in the industry and agriculture that increase their staffing.

The basis of the national government’s measure is “to correct regional asymmetries in favor of the most neglected areas of the country.” Nevertheless, the governor of Mendoza criticized the disadvantage in which his province remains: “It is never good when the benefits are only for some provinces, but it is worse if those benefits are to the detriment of others, as in this case with Mendoza,” he commented on his official Twitter account.

The ghost of what was industrial promotion appears for the province of wine, the tax benefits regime that began in La Rioja in 1979, with Law No. 22,021 and was extended to Catamarca, San Luis and San Juan. The expiration dates of the tax benefits regime were extended for more than 30 years, until December 2012. A study by the Mendocino Business Council (CEM) estimated the damage of industrial promotion for Mendoza at more than one billion. And the tax fraud was added that ended up being many factories that only assembled their ships, sometimes empty, and without production to collect the national tax benefits.

At the end of the 90s, Mendoza sued the Nation for this regime. He won the legal dispute and received as compensation from the then president Néstor Kirchner a commitment to pay 1023 million dollars to build the Portezuelo del Viento dam.

Beyond this new bid that is aimed at a legal claim, Suarez clarified that he is in talks with the Ministry of National Production: “I began a dialogue with Minister Kulfas, to get Mendoza to be included in that regime. We don’t want another industrial promotion ”, he warned.

As well Deputy Alfredo Cornejo, former governor and president of the UCR, questioned the new industrial promotion: “I ask Alberto Fernández not to reappear ghosts from the past, with this job promotion regime. Benefiting the northern provinces and San Juan, to the detriment of the others, is a very bad macroeconomic idea, “he posted on his Twitter account.

Cornejo criticized the president’s determination. “What is the technical argument for making this decision and what is the argument for including San Juan? The unemployment rates published today indicate that San Juan has 5.2% and Mendoza 10.6% ”, indicated the Mendoza.

The national deputy stressed that the province also needs the employment promotion regime and asked: “Do not generate the disaster again” of industrial promotion.

The measure was not only questioned by the Mendoza government, but also by Kirchner leaders. The president of the PJ of Mendoza, the camper Anabel Fernández Sagasti, presented a bill in the Senate for the entire Cuyo region to be included in the program’s tax incentives. On social media, Senator K agreed with the radicals: “The policy of incentives for some regions to the detriment of others was never good for the country.”