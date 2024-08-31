The gang that attacked a wedding bus in the Moscow region turned out to be the businessman’s security guards

The gang of armed men who attacked a bus in the Moscow region turned out to be members of the personal security of a Moscow businessman. This reports Telegram channel Mash.

On August 31, men in an Infiniti blocked the road of a wedding bus after its driver cut them off. They began smashing windows, then fired at the festive procession with a non-lethal weapon and fled. Police officers who responded to the call detained four criminals in a hookah bar in Shchyolkovo.

It was later revealed that the men were security guards for businessman Evgeny Khrapov. Khrapov is the owner of a large chain of strip clubs and karaoke bars in Moscow, and his car was moving behind the Infiniti. When the security guards attacked the bus, he did not intervene, but simply watched what was happening from his car.

More than 1,730 fines totaling about 1.7 million rubles have been registered against the Infiniti. Most of them are for speeding. Law enforcement officers have seized the car.

