The French striker Kylian Mbappé, undoubtedly one of the great exponents of the new generation of stars in world football, reappeared on the scene by giving an exclusive interview to the Envoyé Spécial program, within a documentary broadcast on France 2.
The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was in the company of his mother, Fayza Lamari, and together they provided details of the operation of the association Inspired By Kylian Mbappé (IBKM)which helps people from diverse social backgrounds to have more resources.
However, what caught the soccer fans' attention the most was the detail of a shirt hanging on the walls of the place where the interview took place: none other than the “10” of the Argentine national team, belonging to a certain Lionel Andrés Messi.
When did the “Flea” give it to you? It was in the 4 to 3 of France on the Argentinafor the round of 16 of the 2018 Russia World Cup, where Kylian was the great figure thanks to his double in Kazan.
“If you have Leo, everyone else is one step behind. Even Mbappé? Yes, Leo doesn't need to talk to be respected. How am I going to raise my voice if he doesn't. Division between Messi and Mbappé? That's a lie”, had assured Ander Herrerawho shared a squad with both of them at PSG, and this detail of the shirt only supports those words.
The interview with Mbappé took place in the middle of the controversy over his future, since His contract ends next June with PSG and is now in a position to negotiate his arrival at any institution after that date, although he did not provide details about the club he will go to continue his promising career.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#memory #Kylian #Mbappé #Lionel #Messi #house #leaked
Leave a Reply