🥹🇦🇷 Fayza Lamari, mother of Kylian Mbappé, gave an interview to the French media Envoyé Spécial, at her son's house.

Yes, in the middle of the conversation, the shirt that he exchanged with LIONEL MESSI at the World Cup in Russia appeared, hanging and framed, next to his, in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/EQecA1DfLC

— Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 18, 2024