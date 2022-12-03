Residents of Makhachkala on Saturday, December 3, laid flowers and wreaths at the Eternal Flame on the Day of the Unknown Soldier. Veterans, law enforcement officers, students and schoolchildren gathered at the site of the memorial complex to honor the memory of the fallen soldiers. The Izvestia correspondent attended the event.

As the chairman of the Dagestan regional branch of the All-Russian Organization of Veterans, Magaram Alidzhanov, told Izvestiya, during the Great Patriotic War, half of the 180,000 Dagestanis who participated in the battles did not return home. More than 46 thousand soldiers are listed as missing.

Alijanov recalled that on December 3, 1966, the remains of an unknown soldier were transported to Moscow from a mass grave on the 41st km of the Leningrad Highway and buried near the Kremlin wall.

“We in Dagestan honor the memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives for our victory,” he stressed.

According to the head of the Council of Veterans, today commemorative events are held in many cities of Dagestan.

“As long as the defenders of the Fatherland are remembered, I personally do not consider them dead: since they are in our memory, it means they are alive. This is the opinion of our veteran organization of the republic, and all Dagestanis, ”said the Colonel of the Airborne Forces.

Alijanov added that thousands of Dagestan military are now participating in a special operation to protect Donbass.

“Everyone told me personally at the meeting: I am an excellent sniper, I am a machine gunner, I am a tank driver, we will clear Donetsk of this evil spirits – the Nazis and Bandera. The fact that they are fighting heroically is also the fact that four Dagestanis are Heroes of Russia. Therefore, in the future, those mobilized from Dagestan will also fulfill the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and victory will be ours, ”concluded Alidzhanov.

On December 3, Russia celebrates the Day of the Unknown Soldier – a holiday dedicated to the exploits of warriors whose names could not be found out. Among the missing soldiers around the world, the largest number are in the countries of the former USSR, so for the Russian Federation, including a significant date, it will always be of particular importance.

On December 2, on the eve of the Day of the Unknown Soldier, at the initiative of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the standard of the 354th Kalinkovichi Red Banner Order of Lenin and the Order of Suvorov Rifle Division, which had been in space, was delivered to Penza for a meeting with veteran front-line soldier Alexander Konstantinovich Druchkov.

In the post-war years, this rarity was like a banner for the council of veterans of the unit – from the departed front-line soldiers it was handed over to the living. And they bequeathed to the children and grandchildren: when we are gone, to transfer the standard for eternal storage to the Gagarin Museum of Local Lore in Gzhatsk.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote what events are planned in the capital on the occasion of the anniversary of the battle for Moscow. City museums, libraries and exhibition centers have prepared more than 80 thematic events.