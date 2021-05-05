Tomorrow, Thursday, May 6th, the UAE will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership It has become a safety valve and the first line of defense in the face of risks.

On May 6, 1976, the historic decision of the President of the Supreme Defense Council regarding the unification of the armed forces was issued, which stipulated the unification of the land, sea and air armed forces under one central command called the “General Command of the Armed Forces” to support the federal entity, consolidate its pillars, enhance its stability and security, and achieve integration Full of state institutions.

This occasion acquires exceptional importance this year because it comes in the year of the fiftieth, and the tag # Anniversary of the Unification of Armed Forces has been issued, the social networking site “Twitter” with hundreds of tweets, where the tweeters expressed their pride and pride in the nation’s young men and women who offer precious and precious for the sake of defending it, as it came in one of the tweets. : “We are proud of our armed forces, and we are proud of the efforts of every young man and woman who serve the country and protect its gains.”

Others saw that the armed forces are the safety valve to protect the nation’s immunity under the banner of a wise leadership. One of them said: “The fortified shield of the Union State under a wise leadership..A historic day is the cornerstone of securing the country’s achievements internally and externally.”

And another tweet: “May God protect our brave and brave soldiers, and may God grant them success.

Some of the tweeters considered our armed forces to be a role model in defending homelands armed with readiness and competence, and in one of the tweets: “On the memory of the unification of the armed forces, our armed forces have become the impregnable fortress of the Emirates, and a model for a modern army armed with readiness and competence, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the vision of the founding fathers.

Another said in his tweet: “Greetings of reverence to our brave soldiers in all fields, who are present, and abroad..with your efforts and the efforts of the leaders, our army has become one of the most powerful armies in the region.”

A strong army + a strong economy + a loyal and loyal people. As a result, someone can impose something on us, we are the ones who manage things so as to what we want. “





