Words of love in a moment of immense pain. The neighbors remember Alessia, the girl who died at the age of 5: “her blue eyes”

What happened in Acerra, in the province of Naples, shocked everyone. The small one Alexia she lost her life at the age of 5 after falling from the balcony of her house. After the alarm from the neighbours, 118 rushed to the scene of the tragedy, but the health workers were unable to do anything.

It was a unpredictable domestic accident. It was a normal day for the family. Little Alessia had gone to kindergarten and, like every day, her mother had gone to pick her up and brought her home.

In the afternoon it was playing on the balcony, but leaned too far and fell from the third floor. The impact with the ground left her no way out.

Dad was not present and the two older brothers were still at summer camp. The family is well known in the area. The woman runs a bar in a soccer field and the father is a former soccer player and coach of the local team. Little Alessia used to run around that pitch, with her big eyes, receiving hugs and affection from all.

It was some neighbors who realized what had happened and raised the alarm at 118. The community is shocked and clings to the pain of the mother and father. Everyone described them as two wonderful and loving people. Alessia was the joy of the house, her parents and her siblings.

“An Angel with Blue Eyes”it is with these beautiful words that the neighbors are remembering her in this moment of immense pain.

“She was beautiful, I often met my mother with her for a walk. She was wonderful, super active. Mom often took her to camp and she had so much fun. We just can’t figure it out.”

It’s still:

“Parents loved her. We hope that the Lord will give them the strength to carry on”.

The police are investigating to rebuild the whole dynamics of facts. Dynamics that, unfortunately, are already clear. A tragic and unpredictable domestic accident.