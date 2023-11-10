It seemed impossible to compose a great work of art with wars—personal and historical—and the journey in search of peace through exile or, as Hermann Hesse wrote, with internal change or death; but here it is: the Museum of Modern German Literature of the city of Marbach am Neckar is, in itself, a masterpiece composed of more than a thousand pieces that, one by one and together, achieve a devastating impact and also be a memory open to the world. Opened in 2006, every autumn it holds open days coinciding with the birthday of Friedrich Schiller, born on November 10, 1759 precisely in this small town, also known by the nickname Schillerstadt. Without forgetting the archive from which it draws (Deutsches Literaturaarchiv Marbach). “The collections are open to anyone who wants to delve deeper from any discipline,” says research director Anna Kinder.

This year in particular, when the world is shocked by the images of the Ukraine-Russia and Hamas-Israel wars, the center of modern German literature, in addition to opening its doors wide at the beginning of November, sealed on those days its sense of existence with the presence and words of Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose literary voice focuses on the wounds of our time: exodus, war, inequality.

It is no coincidence that the museum and archive are in this city, nor that the events surrounding the work of Friedrich Schiller are held here. We are in the State of Baden-Württemberg, a few kilometers from the German borders with France and relatively close to Switzerland and Austria. The hill, the small city of barely 16,000 inhabitants, its history – sculpted by blood and fire, war by war – and, above all, the fact that the German aesthetic poet was born here are the axis of the literary collections, of the temporary exhibitions —now about song and literature— and, above all, the permanent exhibition that, in short, makes this place the epicenter of German literature. “The collection brings together and preserves a large number of literary documents from 1750 to today,” says Anna Kinder.

Exterior of the Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach, in an image provided by the center itself. Chris Korner (DLA-Marbach, www.dla-marbach.de)

At first glance, just by looking at the building, its intention and function seem clear: everything here is part of the eternal. Designed by the British architect David Chipperfield, it is surrounded by rows of large columns that recall the access to the mausoleum of the Egyptian queen Hatshepsut and the entrance to the mortuary chamber of the pharaonic tombs. The resemblance to Egyptian funerary monuments is obvious when you go down the long staircase to the hallway and reach the small room where the exhibition that reviews the life of Schiller, author of the Hymn to joy later set to music by Beethoven, who left his military career and was exiled from Stuttgart for his ideals. This chamber, where there are intimate motifs of the artist placed with striking simplicity such as inkwells, drawings, manuscripts, is a prelude to the great work that appears later. This is not coincidental either. The work of Schiller (1759-1802) defines the destiny of the authors who come after.

A burial chamber, permanent exhibition

When you open the door, the cold hits you. There are 18 degrees, dim light, dull sound. The first image is of death: Nietzsche’s mask —like a corpse in a coffin— stands out on a simple white table next to the date of his death: 1900. The stateless philosopher opens the room. Next to him, Stefan George’s notebook dated 1901. Fruhling (spring), it reads. A paper ax with a handwritten poem: “Write your verses like an ax / so you can hold them like an axe.” The journey into the history of literature and the great European wound begins from this starting point.

From here each piece is like a musical note in a Wagner opera. Nothing is chosen at random; On the contrary: everything is part of the temporal and emotional journey of the century and, at the same time, perfectly describes the emotional journey of the literary creation of German authors whose lives were marked by war conflicts, the search for coherence and, finally, the immortality of his works.

A few meters away, the protagonist is Hermann Hesse, along with his archives. Hesse, who went into exile to Switzerland to escape Nazism, collected, made lists, classified. The profession of bookseller, which he practiced for years in the city of Tübingen, took its toll on him. There are photographs of the author of the game of the abalors with his father, but also with him, naked and barefoot hugging a mountain. Along with the images, a note from her and another from his first wife, Mia Bernoulli: “I looked for steep rocks to look at the sea…”.

Dozens of documents and manuscripts, in the permanent exhibition of the Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach, in an image provided by the center itself.

Also on display is a reproduction of a bare-breasted bust of Beatrice, key to her work. Demian, which catapulted the writer to the literary Olympus in 1919. There are photographs of Rilke in Paris, exchanges of letters between Rilke and Kafka or between Thomas Man and Hesse. Letters from journalists, editors.

Borges’s poem in German. Kafka’s repetitive and shocking self-portrait. Photographs of the intimate, landscapes that fuel the creative act, samples of vital exhaustion; balance search tests. In one corner, as could not be less because there is no story without a villain, the presence of Adolf Hitler. The museum acquired the letter that the dictator sent to the writer Ernst Jünger. As time went by, Jünger forbade the Nazi party from using or manipulating his writings and helped dozens of Jews flee.

The museum, a work in itself about the great wound of Germany, explains the global present; but each object is also a jewel valued in thousands of euros.

Millionaire jewelry

To remember Rilke, who died in exile in Switzerland, for example, the museum has paid one million euros for an archive with some 7,600 letters written by the poet and many more addressed to him. The manuscript of The process Kafka’s work cost two million dollars. lhe work that Walter Benjamin—German Jewish philosopher who committed suicide to avoid being sent to a concentration camp—dedicated to his only son, Stefan, was donated by the Porsche Foundation, which also paid a million-dollar sum for it.

The effect of the succession of notes, images, notes is clear: the permanent exhibition is full of ulterior motives. Behind every page there is a great story; an emotional punch or a lure for creation.

The Nobel Prize that Hermann Hesse received appears on a white table. Then, a bust of the same author and his last poem: “Tired of living so much, exhausted of dying so much.” He lived in Switzerland. “Everything is fine,” Ninon Dolbin, his wife, said in an explanatory note. In the morning he was dead. It was August 8, 1962.

As an epilogue, the first pages of the original manuscript of the novel The endless story (Michael Ende, 1979) hang in the last corner. The deletions attract attention. The letter from a girl who thanks the author for having written what was written. The endless story tells the journey of a boy to save the Fantasia universe, which disappears. The only hope is that someone will baptize his empress with a new name and imagine the world anew. Allegorical novel and perfect ending: after the destruction everything begins; one world dies and another is born through literary art; that is the power.

Outside, in early November, the statue of Friedrich Schiller stands at the top of the hill. From above again and again comes Beethoven’s music associated with his most repeated poem: Happiness. Your spell reunites what the world had separated.

Elena García Quevedo is a writer and journalist. She is the author of The journey of women and The weaver of lives, among other books, and co-writer of films such as Winter in Baghdad either Invisible.

