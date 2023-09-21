The memory of emotions: the documentary on Rai 3

On World Alzheimer’s Day, Rai Documentari tells in prime time the everyday stories, the joys and difficulties of people who live with the disease but with an always positive approach to life. “The Memory of Emotions”, broadcast this evening, Thursday 21 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, reveals how, despite Alzheimer’s leading to the decline of cognitive functions and the deterioration of the personality, the ability of patients to perceive emotions and feelings can remain alive and burning. Below are the previews.

Previews

Previewed in Venice during the 80th Venice International Film Festival, the documentary, produced by Libero Produzioni in collaboration with Rai Documentari, tells the stories of men and women who live in Paese Ritrovato, a village dedicated to people with Alzheimer’s, founded by La Meridiana Social Cooperative Society.

Accompanying the spectators is Francesca Fialdini: “Being part of a project that looks closely at one of the fragilities that scare us the most, such as memory loss, put me face to face with the power of emotions. Listening to them and feeling their vibrations and knowing how to recognize them helps us to better understand the world, other human beings and ourselves, treasuring moments that we otherwise risk losing forever. And then – she adds – I was able to meet people who, in addition to being highly qualified in medical training, know how to put delicacy and listening at the center of treatments. Those who lose their memory feel lost and increasingly alone, having someone who takes care of you gives meaning to the part of the journey that remains to be done, even if you will no longer recognize their face”.

The documentary also features Marco Trabucchi, an Alzheimer’s expert doctor, Giulio Scarpati and Diego Dalla Palma who will sincerely talk about their family experience. The final theme song of the documentary is entrusted to Enrico Ruggeri, who set the video clip of his latest song “Dimentico” in Paese Ritrovato, inspired by a person suffering from Alzheimer’s. Appointment on Rai 3 on 21 September 2023 at 9.20 pm.