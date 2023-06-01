He loved to dance, he loved the gym and life in the parish. The memory of Denise Galatà and the words of the priest and the Mayor

She was a sunny girl, with a great desire to live and fulfill herself and with many passions. Denise Galata he lost his life at the age of 18, he had completed them last October.

On TikTok he posted videos in which she danced carefree, which are now filled with heartbreaking farewell comments. Many of her, heartbroken, greeted her under her posts. “Now dance with the angels”.

Denise Galatà also had the gym passion Well yes committed to his parish. He played the organ in the church of the Immaculate Conception. The priest himself, who at the moment is trying to help the family with her support, remembered her as one selfless girlalways ready to help the church.

Even the municipality of Rizziconi, where the young woman lived with her parents, clung to the pain of the family. The Mayor proclaimed city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral. The date has not yet been decided.

Immense pain and infinite consternation. We all cling to poor Denise’s family for the terrible and absurd misfortune that has befallen them. There are no words that can console the loss of a very young daughter, sister, friend…

Denise Galatà was on a school trip

Denise Galata was located in trip with the school. He was doing rafting in the Lao River with his companions, when the dinghy capsized. Two of her companions were recovered and rescued, but the 18-year-old was carried away by the current.

The river was in full and, despite the timely intervention of the Fire Brigade, for long hours they were unable to find it. Then, yesterday afternoon the tragic epilogue. The student was found lifeless, not far from the point of her disappearance.

Now there’s just so much achebut also anger. Anger from family members who cannot understand why those students were allowed to go rafting, despite the river in full flow.