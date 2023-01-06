Carlo Osti, head of Sampdoria’s technical areas, has faced him several times Vialli as an opponent. He defender of Atalanta, Luca striker of Sampdoria: “I remember those matches very well, because they lasted a week. The days leading up to the match, in fact, were characterized precisely by the expectation of those confrontations. My colleague in the department was Mimmo Gentile. We happened to go to dinner a few times and we spent her telling each other who would mark Vialli and which Mancini instead. It was a nightmare for us Atalanta defenders the match against Sampdoria, against the two of them. More than challenging Juventus or Inter or Milan…”

However, there is no answer as to which of the two was stronger: “Because he doesn’t exist – continued Osti – Mancini was certainly more talented, he went more to matchdays. If you caught him in the good one he was unstoppable. If anything, you could have hoped to find it in that retort. With Vialli, on the other hand, you already knew that he would certainly put you in a crisis, it was a continuous acceleration, one attempt after another to get out of the way, put you out of position… “. Osti too was obviously deeply affected by Vialli’s disappearance: “On the field, a very strong and loyal opponent, off the field, a unique person. For Christmas I had sent him a message of good wishes, as I did every year, only this time I noticed that he hadn’t even read it. This morning then the terrible news ”.