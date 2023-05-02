Jerez, 2 May 2022. One year ago. It was 17.35 when we were summoned for an extraordinary meeting in the box. A heavy, soporific sun beat down on the sky. Weariness could be heard in the panting of the mechanics as they picked up boards and moved boxes. The Jerez test ended early for us. There wasn’t much else to try. And the pilots had fulfilled their press commitments. They were about to leave.

Suddenly, a sharp voice was heard. Livio Suppo, the team manager, urged the crew to go to the pits. There was a certain urgency in his call. And a huskier tone than usual. Everyone stopped from their homework. We gathered in the garage, sorted into boxes which would then go to Le Mans for the next race.

We settled in the box, almost like a university training, like an auditorium, like an audience in front of the professor. We looked at each other. Curious faces. On one side, Shinichi Sahara, the project leader, moved his legs in a nervous twitch. He was flanked by the other bosses: on one side, the technical manager, Ken Kawauchi; on the other, Suppo. They looked like two pillars to support the colossal undertaking that awaited him. Heartbreaking news.

At 17.45 the collapse came. I looked ahead of me. There were Rins and Mir. Something wasn’t right. I paid closer attention and saw that Alex’s face was destroyed. He was crying in a lot of pain. Then Sahara, stifling the speech, tried to say the right words. Livio helped him extricate himself from an unimaginable situation. “We have received news from Japan that Suzuki is closing its project for 2023.” Joan wrinkled her nose in a forced grimace to keep from collapsing. The silence was broken by voices and shocked sobs. Kawauchi, choking like a frightened child, received condolences. He was the spirit of Suzuki Racing. The group, scattered among the boxes, melted away in a sea of ​​hugs, but consolation was nowhere to be found. Everyone returned to their work in tears. There were still bags to pack and bivouacs to build.

“But how?” we asked ourselves. Suzuki arrived at Jerez leading the championship, with Rins and Quartararo tied on 69 points and leading the team classification. A strategic, political, environmental, economic decision… Speculations and ideas of all kinds were born. But no one knew exactly why.

Soon the first journalists appeared among our trucks. The news had flown. My phone started ringing incessantly. There was no time for answers. There was only room for questions. But no one dared to ask what was going on. The state of shock was all over the paddock as they let a team on the verge of extinction go into mourning. Then, a string of blue T-shirts headed for the parking lot. The return home, in silence.

The week started off badly. And what’s more, Golden Week had begun, an obligatory holiday break in Japan that filled everything with an unbearable silence. There would have been no answers before Le Mans. Just the incessant stream of phone calls from all over the world trying to figure out what had happened. In France, two weeks later, the end of a wonderful project was officially announced. A sporting death sanctioned by two crashes by Rins and Mir on the French track and by a tortuous calendar of months to come. Until Valencia…

*Alberto Gómez was Marketing and Communication Director of Suzuki between 2017 and 2022;

currently he is in charge of the commercial development of the MotoGP at Motorsport Network.