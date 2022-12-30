The Brazilian, who died on December 29 after battling colon cancer, made history in many Latin American countries and Europeans for the legendary matches they played. And Colombia, of course, was no exception. ‘The King’ stepped on Colombian territory several times with the Santos shirt.
an unforgettable first time
The first time Pelé was on Colombian soil was in 1960, two years after winning the 1958 World Cup in Sweden together with his team. He faced Independiente Medellín and came out winning 2-1 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. .
On January 18, 1961, the ‘King’ returned to Colombia, along with Santos, to face Adolfo Pedernera’s Colombian team in a friendly match. That night Pelé shone with two goals that gave victory to his team and that, even today, remain in the memory of the fans.
Millionaires, the rival who faced the most times
Pelé visited Bogotá five times to face the Millonarios club: on March 12, 1960, on January 22, 1967, on August 1, 1969, on February 5, 1971 and a few months later of the same year, on August 29. . Of these matches, he only managed to win one wearing the Brazil jersey.
Deportivo Cali is not far behind
With the sugar bowls, the Brazilian star had a record of three games. One on March 13, 1960 -after the meeting with Millonarios-, another on February 10, 1971 and one more on August 2, 1971. Only the first ended in favor of Santos, the club where Pelé played.
Expulsion and reconciliation with Guillermo Velásquez
Of Pelé’s 19 matches in Colombia, there is not one more memorable than the one that took place on July 17, 1968, 10 years after his first visit. In it, he ended up being sent off by referee Guillermo Velásquez after verbally assaulting him in a friendly against the Colombian team.
Once the player saw the red card, he went to his dressing room. However, by popular demand he was returned to the field of play after his expulsion was annulled. In his place, the one who left the field was Velásquez, who was replaced by Omar Delgado as central referee.
one last goodbye
Pelé’s last game in Colombia was 50 years ago, on February 6, 1972. He played a match against Atlético Nacional that ended 2-2 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. Although he did not score a goal, he was the protagonist of the contest. His farewell was preceded by the gift of a carriel.
