Last week we learned that Telecinco closes Save me after 14 years on the air, something that its own workers found out from the press, by the way. As Jimina Sabadú explains in this article: “In Save me The gossip press reinvented itself by breaking the fourth wall, following (and persecuting) its own collaborators while they run breathlessly around the set, reprimand the audience, or jog towards the toilet talking on their mobile phones or crying. As the professor and writer Nacho M. Segarra said: “Save me is a show about people who do Save me”. I’m not hiding: I’ve had a lot of fun watching the show.

Beyond the reinvention of the gossip, the show was a pretty prolific meme factory. Who else has ever uttered a phrase from the program (that “see you later, Mari Carmen” that became popular quite independently with gifs of Pocahontas was actually originally uttered by Belén Esteban). In fact, Belén Esteban herself has become an international meme: from when a random foreigner wonders “who is this woman who is in all Spanish memes” to when she is recognized as “the woman who appears everywhere when the Spaniards cancel you”.

What’s more, even the influencers Italian Chiara Ferragni has come to use some of Belén’s phrases on her TikTok (at that time Ferragni had 5 million followers on the platform). The original video was removed but luckily someone tweeted it for the record:

Among our favorites there are many more, such as “pay me”, and the typical stunned reactions listening to something on the iPad, “I ask”, putting on sunglasses and saying ok and I’ll stop here because I could go on listing three paragraphs further.

Not only has Belén Esteban been memed during all these years, all the collaborators and presenters have had their viral moments. From Jorge Javier and his “reds and fagots” (and his confrontation with the ultra-right), to Mila Ximénez breaking down with laughter, Lydia Lozano and her dances (known as prickly pears), María Patiño and the “don’t stop dreaming”, the “mother is on a trip”… And two of my favorites, which I always remember when I get sad: Chelo García Cortés being Michelo Obama for the visit of the Obamas in Seville and Ángel Garó interviewing himself.

In addition to viral Save me It has stayed on the internet forever, also because of the euphemisms for “the sad chain” to refer to Antena 3 and “mystery water” for alcoholic beverages. Or for entertaining all of Spain confined to Merlosgate (at which point many discovered that the program had crazy moments). Meanwhile, they continue to give viral moments in their countdown, like this one about “I have to fit it in on the right” when referring to a poster “transferring” from the set, Jorge Javier telling his mother or taking a labor advisor. to help them update their resumes. I will miss them.

