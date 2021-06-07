Tonight, when he left on Sunday and started on Monday, Mayweather was more Money than ever. “My nickname is Money for a reason. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So, If it’s an easy thing like this, a legalized bank robbery, I have to. I have to do it, “had predicted the boxer from the tremendous record of 50-0-0 with 27 knockouts.

And the truth is that yes, the fight between Floyd Mayweather and the Puerto Rican youtuber Logan Paul was a robbery. It is that in the 8 rounds that were in the ring Mayweather made about one hundred million dollars.

In the previous one, it was calculated that some 3,600,720 people would pay the 49.90 dollars of the pay per view, which gave about 180 million dollars in collection. Of that, half would go to the ex-boxer who had also made sure of a move a sum of ten million so in 8 rounds Floyd made about $ 4 million per minute.

And the youtuber took his own: first, he signed a contract for 250 thousand dollars to which he added ten percent of the proceeds: about 18 million dollars.

The millions, the knockout that didn’t come, and the bluff that resulted from the Mayweather-Logan Paul fight triggered the classic stream of memes that all big events have us used to. Here are some.

There are people seriously fencing Mayweather for fighting this youtuber and I re that the guy literally gets in the ring for 2 minutes and then it’s this pic.twitter.com/LCJ11IIe7n – La Troglioneta (@troglioneta) June 7, 2021