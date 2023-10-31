You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ballon d’Or memes.
Golden ball memes.
The humor on social networks did not wait.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Argentinian Lionel Messi This Monday he won his eighth Ballon d’Or, beating the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and the Norwegian Erling Haaland, an award that he dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona.
The humor did not wait on social networks with the funniest memes of the gala. Messi, Vinicius and Linda Caicedo, protagonists.
The memes
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#memes #Ballon #dOr #gala #focus #Messi #Vinicius #Linda