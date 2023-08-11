The memes do not forgive Nacional for his ‘paper’ in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Humor on social networks with the elimination of the purslane team.
Racing achieves the epic against Atlético Nacional and meets Boca in the quarterfinals Buenos Aires, August 10 (EFE).- Racing Club reversed a two-goal deficit and, after winning 3-0 at home against Atlético Nacional, achieved the passport to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Boca Juniors in the meeting of the only two Argentines alive in the tournament.
With Colombian goals Roger Martinez (m.28), Agustin Ojeda (m.50) and Juan Felipe Aguirre, against his fence (m.56), the Academy led by Fernando Gago managed to turn around the 4-2 achieved by Atlético Nacional in Medellín and seal an epic passport to the next instance of the maximum continental tournament.
The best memes that make fun of the ‘papelon’ of Nacional in the Copa Libertadores exploded on social networks.
the memes
Cantera didn’t know it was Atlético Nacional. pic.twitter.com/gixohswexn
— The League + 🏆🌎 (@LeagueOfi) August 11, 2023
