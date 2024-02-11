You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
National vs. Memes Millionaires.
National vs. Memes Millionaires.
Humor on social networks after the game in Medellín.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Millonarios defeated Nacional 1-0 in a match on date 6 of the League, at the Atanasio Girardot.
The ambassador team won with a score of Leonardo Castrowho was the executioner of the Antioquian painting.
After the game, the humor on social networks was immediate with mockery of the purslane team for its defeat.
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
I want everyone to know:
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
💙M
💙I
💙L
💙L
💙O
💙N
💙A
💙R
💙I
💙O
💙S
💙E
💙S
💙T
💙U
💙P
💙A
💙P
💙A pic.twitter.com/N9woWhZjis
— 👑Falcao Marìa Cristina My idol Adored Falcao👑⚽ (@SalsaCristina) February 12, 2024
#memes #forgive #Nacional #defeat #Millonarios
