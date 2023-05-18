The memes do not forgive and they also thrash Real Madrid

manchester city will play in the Champions League final (June 10 in Istanbul) after beating Real Madrid 4-0 this Wednesday in the second leg of the continental tournament, boosted by Bernardo Silva’s double.

Two years after losing to Chelsea, the goals from the Portuguese (23, 37), Julián Álvarez (90+1) and Militao’s own goal (76) returned the ‘Citizens’ to a Champions League final, where they will face Inter Milan, who eliminated AC Milan the day before.

City’s resounding victory sparked the best humor on social media where users made memes and made fun of the Spanish team.

