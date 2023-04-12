The memes also destroy Bayern Munich in defeat against Manchester City

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Manchester vs Bayern match memes.
Manchester vs Bayern match memes.
On social networks they humorously portrayed the Champions League match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A great goal from Rodrigo Hernández, who cleaned the cobwebs from the squad with his first goal in the Champions League, a header from Bernardo Silva and the routine goal from Erling Haaland, They give Manchester City the advantage in a frantic first game against Bayern Munich (3-0).
(It may interest you: Manchester City crushes Bayern Munich in the Champions League)
The memes did not wait and humorously described the win that Bayern received and its defensive failures.
the memes
In case you miss the match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, here is the highlight 😂😆
haaland | Tuchel | WHAT A GOAL | Fantastic 4 | Opay pic.twitter.com/UK3nxiaeKL
— Adeoti (@Ademi_oti) April 11, 2023
This is Manchester city!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pSuxwkJc13
— Cashlyf Zilly (@CashlyfZ) April 11, 2023
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#memes #destroy #Bayern #Munich #defeat #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply