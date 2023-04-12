Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The memes also destroy Bayern Munich in defeat against Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
The memes also destroy Bayern Munich in defeat against Manchester City


Manchester City

Manchester vs Bayern match memes.

On social networks they humorously portrayed the Champions League match.

A great goal from Rodrigo Hernández, who cleaned the cobwebs from the squad with his first goal in the Champions League, a header from Bernardo Silva and the routine goal from Erling Haaland, They give Manchester City the advantage in a frantic first game against Bayern Munich (3-0).

The memes did not wait and humorously described the win that Bayern received and its defensive failures.

SPORTS

