The memes also celebrate the victory of Colombia in the Women’s World Cup

Humor on social networks was not long in coming.
With a great performance from its revelation player Linda Caicedo, Colombia smiled in its debut at the Women’s World Cup this Tuesday with a 2-0 victory against South Korea that leaves them with great chances of advancing to the second round.
the veteran Catalina Usme scored in the 30th minute from a penalty after a series of Colombian spikes that ended when Korean defender Shim Seoyeon stopped the ball with her hand. The second goal fell at minute 38 after an incursion of the youth Linda Caicedo down the left wing that culminated in a shot from outside the area.
After the game, the memes did not wait on social networks. This time they were happy memes that praised the performance of the players.
the memes
