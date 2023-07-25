Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The memes also celebrate the victory of Colombia in the Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
The memes also celebrate the victory of Colombia in the Women’s World Cup

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Colombia had a triumphant debut: great victory against Korea in the World CupThe Colombian team achieved its first three points in group H.

Humor on social networks was not long in coming.

With a great performance from its revelation player Linda Caicedo, Colombia smiled in its debut at the Women’s World Cup this Tuesday with a 2-0 victory against South Korea that leaves them with great chances of advancing to the second round.

the veteran Catalina Usme scored in the 30th minute from a penalty after a series of Colombian spikes that ended when Korean defender Shim Seoyeon stopped the ball with her hand. The second goal fell at minute 38 after an incursion of the youth Linda Caicedo down the left wing that culminated in a shot from outside the area.

After the game, the memes did not wait on social networks. This time they were happy memes that praised the performance of the players.

the memes

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#memes #celebrate #victory #Colombia #Womens #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This is how Colombia played: Usme’s experience and Linda’s freshness, the keys

This is how Colombia played: Usme's experience and Linda's freshness, the keys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result