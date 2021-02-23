New obstacle to the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which has been in office for two years and two months. Despite the siren songs of PSOE and PP about an imminent agreement given its parliamentary majority, Pablo Iglesias came to the fore on Tuesday to cool the expectations of the first great pact of this legislature.

The leader of Unidas Podemos resists his party being the red line that the popular ones mark to reach an agreement and is not willing to lose the letter of appointments. Iglesias guaranteed that “the reverie” of some, referring to the PP, to return to “bipartisanship” to define the composition of the Council “will not happen.”

The Vice President of the Government specified that the negotiation within the coalition Executive is headed by the Minister of Justice and, in that sense, said that he cannot comment on the names that have emerged as possible new members. Two of them linked to their training: judges Victoria Rosell and Jósé Ricardo De Prada. Of course, Iglesias stressed that it would be “totally unacceptable” if there were previous vetoes.

This notice came after the PSOE spokesman in the Senate, Ander Gil, reproached the PP for the “blackmail and vetoes” in the distribution of seats in the Council and urged to reach an agreement “to comply with the Constitution.” For her part, the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, criticized socialists and popular people for being “in hiding, dividing up the judges and not agreeing to save lives or jobs.”

In reality, Iglesias’ reaction only focuses on the PP, once Teodoro García Egea stated on Monday that Podemos “is on the sidelines of any conversation to renew” the CGPJ and admits that it is an “important step” for the PSOE to accept this condition of Pablo Casado.

Although the general secretary of the popular denied that the negotiation reaches other bodies pending renewal, such as a third of the Constitutional Court, the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, remarked on Tuesday that a “package” is being discussed with the PP more large. It includes CGPJ, Constitutional Court, Court of Accounts, RTVE Council or Data Protection.

Pleasing the partner



Ministerial sources admitted that this strategy gives the Socialists more cards to satisfy their partner in the event that he is left out of the renewal of the government of the judges, although the concession of two votes is still on the table.

A small revolution within the CGPJ was added to the political mess on Tuesday. Eight members forced President Carlos Lesmes to correct his decision to suspend the appointment of senior judicial positions scheduled for tomorrow. As reported by this newspaper, Lesmes had decided that the Plenary would postpone the nomination given the certainty that the agreement for the renewal was close. It already did the same in January and July 2020, but without success.

However, this group of members, belonging to both the conservative and progressive blocs, proposed in writing to the president the inclusion of the aforementioned appointments on the agenda and, by virtue of the internal regulations, Lesmes had no choice but to process their request. when the minimum number of five signatories is exceeded.

Everything that is happening in the Council, especially the reform that Congress is processing to limit the powers of the body when it is in office, is closely followed in Brussels. The European Commission insisted Tuesday on the importance of justice not being perceived as “vulnerable to politicization.”