The new Guarantor of prisoners will be the Melonian Felice Maurizio D’Ettore

“This is the trio. The new Guarantor of the prisoners is the Melonian Felice Maurizio D’Ettore. With him the Roman lawyer Irma Conti, indicated by the League. And again the civil lawyer Mario Serio in opposition. Fratelli d’Italia is about to occupy another strategic position not only for prisons, but at this moment above all for migrants”.

La Repubblica writes it according to which “the three names are already in Palazzo Chigi, ready to be approved by the Council of Ministers”.

He replies to the Democratic Party which disputes D’Ettore’s incompatibility as a professor in Florence. “I am ready to suspend myself from office for 5 years, but also to resign”

Subscribe to the newsletter

