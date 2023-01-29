Single allowance, there is no money for children without a parent. The government finds money for everyone, but not for the unfortunate in life



Affaritaliani.it has written many articles on the blatant discrimination against single-parent families, in many cases widows and widowers with even small children, in thesingle check: denied the increase of 30 euros per month per child because the second parent does not work, even if he is dead (with the risk of having to return the arrears from March to October 2022 to INPS). An aberration. No official signal comes from the majority, nothing, zero. Just generic responses like “we know the problem” and “we’ll fix it”.

Of course, always according to sources of the majority, the problem is always the same: the covers. To remedy this absurd and shameful discrimination against single-parent families, even single mothers for example, would cost the State around 600 million euros a year. But the money obviously isn’t there. At least until today. Too bad that when it came to spreading the debts of the football teams, the law was approved without problems, of course we need to save Serie A and the football business. Or to avoid returning to the Fornero law the money popped up immediately, as well as to extend up to 85 thousand euros the flat tax to 15% for VAT numbers (thus creating a glaring disparity between workers).

And also for the basic income, albeit reduced, i money there are (when the Center-right promised to abolish it months ago and before the September 25 elections). Let’s not talk about the weapons in Ukraine, which obviously are a cost for the state (but we must obey NATO and the USA), the money is there. Only for children and teenagers without a parent and their families there is no money. Law onsingle check badly done by the Democratic Party and not corrected by the Center-right which continues to tolerate shameful discrimination against those who have been most unfortunate in life. This is Italy, what a shame.

Subscribe to the newsletter

