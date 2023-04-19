The scene, the Salone del Mobile in Milan, seemed the least propitious for a political fire of this type. But as if it had been a coordinated action, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Minister of Agriculture (and Meloni’s brother-in-law), Francesco Lollobrigida, decided to use reprehensible terms to talk about immigration and demography, one of the burning issues in recent weeks in Italy. The second referred first to the fact that the increase in the birth rate is necessary to avoid “ethnic substitution”, a term with a clear supremacist connotation that he used without any nuance. Meloni, in the same act, then finished off the topic by saying that more migrants are not needed to alleviate the workforce, but rather that women work.

The idea of ​​ethnic substitution alludes directly to the theory of the Great Replacement, of French origin and according to which the Catholic white French and the European Christian population are gradually being replaced by people of non-European origin. Specifically by Arabs and Africans. The idea, a conspiracy theory championed by far-right politicians like Éric Zemmour, which polled nearly 2.5 million votes in the first round of last year’s French presidential election, is the workhorse of white supremacists and one of the intellectual supports of many of the attacks that have occurred in recent years. Like the one on the island of Utoya (Norway) in 2011, in which Anders Breivik murdered 77 people, or the one in Buffalo (New York) in May 2022, where 10 African-Americans died.

Lollobrigida, Meloni’s partner in the years of post-fascist activism, thus explained the term that refers to the theory of the Great Replacement. We must “build a welfare that allows people to work and have a family, support young couples to find employment. We cannot give in to the idea of ​​ethnic substitution: Italians have fewer children, so we replace them with others. That is not the way,” said the minister.

The words of both must be situated at the time of the migration crisis that Italy is experiencing and the lack of effective responses provided by the Executive. For years, Brothers of Italy dedicated themselves to shouting in Parliament and on social networks against the management of migratory flows by previous governments. Then, in the electoral campaign, they were entrusted to great solutions such as a naval blockade of the boats that arrive in Italy. Today, six months after taking office, they are facing the worst data in the last decade. Only since the month of January, 34,124 migrants have disembarked in Italy, almost four times more than in the same period last year. A situation that suggests that the record of arrivals of 2017, estimated at 181,000 people, will be broken.

The Italian Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, during an appearance before the press on Tuesday.

The opposition led by Elly Schlein, at the head of the progressive Democratic Party (PD), was scandalized. “Your words from him are disgusting and unacceptable from someone in his charge. They take us back to the 1930s, they are words that have the flavor of white supremacism,” Schlein said during a demonstration in Rome against the latest government decree on immigration and which is preparing to be approved by Parliament. “I hope that Giorgia Meloni and the Government distance themselves from these statements, made the day that the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, visits (the Nazi extermination camp of) Auschwitz,” he said, referring to the visit that the head of the Italian state was at that time carrying out Poland.

No one in the Italian government has so far apologized for using that terminology, which had already been used by Meloni in the past. “But what is Lollobrigida talking about? We have reached brutal levels,” former Prime Minister Romano Prodi also criticized.

Lollobrigida’s statements coincide with some radical measures that the Executive is preparing to take against irregular migration in Italy, such as the declaration of a state of emergency and the elimination of the figure of special protection for migrants through the so-called Cutro Decree. [por el municipio calabrés donde se produjo hace dos meses el naufragio que terminó con la vida de 91 migrantes]. This is a much-discussed measure, but above all debatable: experts believe that it will only create more social problems. President Mattarella, who from Poland called on Europe to reform the “prehistoric” immigration and asylum rules, does not welcome the elimination of this figure.

