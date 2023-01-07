The serious discrimination in the single check continues

The grave discrimination insingle check towards the single parent families, which 30 euros per child per month have been deducted since October 2022, has not been remedied in the Budget Law by the center-right government (not that Pd and M5S have spent themselves), despite Action-Italia Viva with former minister Elena Bonetti presented a very clear amendment that would have fixed the injustice. Now with the new year come the reassurances that, sooner or later, action will be taken at the first opportunity. Perhaps. When? Nobody knows and there are no certainties.

The fact, raised by Affaritaliani.itis now known and is aware of all members of the government and of Parliament (but evidently they do not consider it important and show total disinterest). For the Italian State one single parent family (about one million) is not entitled to the increase of 30 euros per month per child because the second parent of the child(ren)/teenagers is not working. It doesn’t matter whether it’s at the cemetery (or whether it’s a case of a single mother abandoned by the father of the boy or girl). For the Italian state, for the centre-right led by Giorgia Meloni, for the Democratic Party and for the M5S it is normal to equate the dead husband (or partner) or wife (or partner) to the fact that they are resting on the sofa. The INPS applies the law, but Parliament, despite having had the opportunity to remedy the serious discrimination, pretended not to notice, punishing the most unfortunate.

