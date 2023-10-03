The far-right government of Giorgia Meloni has faced justice over immigration policy. The prime minister and several senior Cabinet officials have placed in the spotlight a judge from Catania, who released several migrants from Tunisia who had landed in Lampedusa in mid-September and who were being held in an identification center and expulsion. The judge has been accused of lack of impartiality and of “attacking the measures of a democratically elected Executive.” The magistrate, Iolanda Apostolic, has explained that the decision to release the migrants has been based on legal principles and that she considers that some of the points of Meloni’s new immigration decrees fail to comply with European regulations, in addition to possibly being unconstitutional. Apostolic has stressed that a legal issue, which can be challenged through the appropriate legal channels, “cannot become a personal matter.” The General Council of the Italian Judiciary has condemned the attacks on the judge and has begun collecting signatures (applying the so-called amparo file) in her defense.

The confrontation, which has been escalating, was unleashed with a publication by Meloni on his social networks in which he pointed the finger at “a part of Italy, which does everything possible to favor illegal immigration” and in which He attacked the judge frontally. The Prime Minister declared that she had been “stunned” by the sentence. “With incredible motivations, he releases an illegal immigrant, recipient of an expulsion order, unilaterally declaring that Tunisia is not a safe country – a task that does not correspond to the judiciary – and attacking the procedures of a democratically elected Government,” the prime minister attacked. And she added: “We will continue to do what needs to be done to defend the legality and borders of the Italian State. Without fear”.

Numerous legal experts were quick to refute the prime minister’s argument and pointed out that the judge at no time describes Tunisia as an unsafe country; but in her ruling she considers that “it must be ruled out that the mere origin of the asylum seeker from a safe country of origin could automatically deprive the aforementioned of the right to enter Italian territory to request international protection.” Furthermore, Apostolic considers one point of Meloni’s new immigration decrees “contrary to European legislation”: the one that demands a bond of 5,000 euros for migrants who arrive in Italy from countries considered safe to wait in freedom, without entering a identification and expulsion center, to have their asylum application resolved.

The affected migrants were the first to go through a new identification and expulsion center in Pozzallo (in Sicily), and the judge has considered both their detention and the request for bail in exchange for freedom to be illegitimate, something that, on the other hand, numerous Jurists have been warning for some time. The decision, in practice, represents a setback for Meloni’s strict immigration policy and the Government is considering appealing the ruling issued in Catania.

Several media outlets supportive of the Government have published articles questioning the judge and arguing that she made this decision because she personally defends solidarity with immigrants. Thus, they have rescued old Apostolic publications from social networks in which, for example, she had shared requests to Italy and Europe to improve the entry and reception policies for migrants. Also another in which she criticized the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, in 2018, when he served as Minister of the Interior. The newspaper Il GiornaleFurthermore, he has stated that he follows some NGOs dedicated to the reception and defense of asylum seekers on social networks, assuming that this means that he supports them.

Salvini, now vice president of the Government, has amplified what was published by Il Giornale and has indicated that “in light of what has been read in the newspapers” his party will present a parliamentary question to the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, to clarify the issue. He has also commented on Apostolic’s alleged “political orientation,” saying this “is serious, but not surprising.” “The courts cannot become the headquarters of the left,” he added. Furthermore, he has announced a “reform of Justice, with separation of careers and civil liability for judges who make mistakes.”

Sara Kelany, deputy and head of the Immigration department of Brothers of Italy, Meloni’s party, has described as “extremely serious” the fact that the person who tried Pozzallo’s case has “expressed political convictions against Salvini on social networks already.” favor of NGO immigration policies.” And she has announced that the party will ask, in a parliamentary initiative yet to be defined, to clarify “whether the limits established by the Constitution have been exceeded, which requires that every process be carried out before an impartial judge.”

For the moment, the magistrate has closed her Facebook profile. “I don’t want to get into controversy, or delve into the issue. My sentence can be appealed in the Supreme Court, I do not have to defend it. It is not part of my duties. A legal issue should not be transformed into a personal matter,” she explained to the Ansa agency.

The General Council of the Judiciary has protested against the outburst of some members of the Executive, which it has described as “authentic attacks on the autonomy of the judiciary” and has begun collecting signatures to protect the judge from Catania. The magistrates censure the “serious professional delegitimization” of which she has been the object of Apostolic: “She has been exposed to undue media attacks directed at her personal sphere.”

The president of the National Association of the Judiciary (ANM), Giuseppe Santalucia, has defended the sentence and explained that it is normal for some decisions of the judiciary to conflict with those of the Government: “This should not be experienced as interference, this It is democracy,” he said. The Catania section of this association has pointed out that “the relationship between the executive and judicial branches should be marked by very different methods.” “What we have read are wrong words in tone and content,” its president, Alesandro Rizzo, assessed to the local media.

The opposition has accused the Government of “fueling an institutional confrontation that harms the country,” in the words of Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party (PD), who has also denounced that the Executive seeks “a new enemy every day to hide its responsibilities. ”. “If you are looking for those responsible for the disaster in the reception, look in the mirror: it is the right that writes manifestly unconstitutional laws and then gets angry with the judges who do their job,” said the opposition leader. The spokesman for the PD in the Senate, Francesco Boccia, has pointed out that, with its attacks on the judiciary, the Government has placed itself in “the antechamber of subversion.” “It is like this, attacking migrants and judges, like Poland and Hungary, have placed themselves outside the rule of law,” he lamented.

