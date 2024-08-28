A new study by computational musicologists at Queen Mary University of London has found that vocal melodies in popular music have become much less complex over time.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, used mathematical models and algorithms to identify three “melodic revolutions” — in 1975, 1996 and 2000 — that brought greater simplicity to the two main components of melody: rhythm, or the pattern of sounds and silences, and pitch, the measure of how high or low notes are.

The study looked at the top five Billboard songs each year from 1950 through 2023. Both rhythm and tone became less complex over that period, the study found.

“Conservatively, both have declined by 30 percent,” said Madeline Hamilton, a graduate student at Queen Mary University who led the research.

Hamilton and his adviser, Marcus Pearce, head of the music cognition lab at Queen Mary University, found that other aspects of popular music, such as the number of notes played per second, actually increased over time, suggesting that the loss of melodic complexity amounted to a kind of compensation. The change may have been due to technological advances.

“With today’s accessibility of digital music production software and libraries of millions of samples and loops, anyone with a laptop and an Internet connection can create any sound they can imagine,” the researchers wrote.

“It’s not that the music is getting less complex. The melody is getting less complex, but maybe the chords are getting more complex, or maybe the production,” Hamilton said.

Melodies tend to be easy on the ears, which is why we find ourselves humming the opening bars of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” or Lady Gaga’s 2008 hit “Poker Face.”

“Melody is what draws us in,” said Oscar Osicki, a composer who runs Inside the Score, a YouTube channel about music.

Hamilton found that melodic complexity declined sharply in 1975, around the time disco and stadium rock took hold. A less pronounced decline followed in 1996, accompanied by the growing appeal of hip-hop and electronic music, along with the popularity of MTV. Another melodic cliff emerged in 2000, most likely a product of the same forces that were at work during the 1990s.

Digital culture, including social media, may also have accustomed people more widely to smaller units of information.

Some say the move away from melodic variety makes sense because the human mind can only handle a certain amount of complexity. As music became more innovative in some ways thanks to the proliferation of digital tools and cultural shifts, it had to sacrifice creative nuance in other ways, said Patrick Savage, a musicologist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand.

“We cannot enjoy things that are too complex to understand, remember or reproduce,” he said.