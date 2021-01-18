He did not act alone. Or at least, he was accompanied by someone in which car in which he escaped after, allegedly, spraying his ex-girlfriend Sandra and her friend, Cristina with acid. This is the conclusion reached by the investigation after questioning the witnesses to the attack, which occurred last Tuesday in Cártama.

The Civil Guard agents, who have worked tirelessly since then in the ‘Tindra operation’ (the sum of Cristina and Sandra), try to place José Arcadio DN, alias ‘El melillero’, in each of the scenarios of the case , from the event to the film leak for four days until he was arrested this Friday night in a farmhouse in Mijas. And, curiously, not all those episodes would have starred José Arcadio, even if it seemed so.

The investigators have few doubts – if not any – of the authorship of the attack, although they are awaiting all the DNA analyzes and fingerprints carried out. From the first moment, the victims –Sandra was able to speak with the agents who assisted her before they intubated her for her transfer to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital, in Seville, where she remains very serious– pointed to José Arcadio as the person responsible for it.

The melillero denies it. He did not do so at the command, where he accepted his right not to testify, but before the journalists who were waiting for him on Saturday to search the farmhouse where he hid and where the Civil Guard detained him on Friday night. During the transfer, when the microphones were brought closer to him, José Arcadio said: I was not, it was not me.

Witnesses pointed out in the first moments that the gray Volkswagen Golf in which the aggressor fled was occupied by two people, an end to which, according to the sources consulted by this newspaper, the investigation also points out. The unknown to be cleared up is whether the companion knew what was going to happen to determine if there was complicity or even co-authorship in the attack.

From there, the escape. From the same afternoon on Tuesday, the Security Forces deployed a vast device led by the Civil Guard – which led to the mobilization of 200 agents from the latter Corps alone – to locate and arrest him on suspicion that he intended to flee abroad.

The first act of that escape took place on Wednesday night, when the Security Forces detected the Volskwagen Golf – allegedly used in the attack – when it was driving through the Alto de Las Pedrizas. From there, a dizzying chase unfolded at more than 200 kilometers per hour. Up to 20 patrols followed the vehicle, which they tried to jam into a traffic jam purposely caused by the agents at the height of Higuerón.

The Golf driver, being fenced off, came out of the traffic jam, driving at full speed along the hard shoulder. A civil guard who was at the head of the retention had to jump to avoid being run over, although before he fired at the underside of the vehicle. The bullet pierced the coolant reservoir, so he had to abandon it near the Muslim cemetery and fled on foot. It was always believed that the driver of that car was El melillero. However, according to different sources consulted, it would be another person from their circle.

From the first day, the Civil Guard has tightened the fence around the network of family and friends who were able to help him hide from the agents. In fact, the same night of their arrest they arrested a person from their environment who, apparently, tried to mislead them by driving another motorcycle with the same characteristics as theirs. In those first hours, five alleged accessories were arrested, including his brother. Yesterday, the investigators made a new arrest. There are already seven.