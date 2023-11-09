The Bolognese company Meliconi, which has been operating in the TV, household appliances, headphones and earphones sector for over 50 years, has announced a new radio campaign. The main subject of this campaign is his own Overlay Kit for washing machine and dryer. This campaign will air from November 5 on two of the main national radio stations, Radio Deejay And Radio Capital.

The Overlay Kit for the intelligent organization of space

The focus of this communication campaign is represented by the Meliconi Kits overlap dedicated to “white” appliances, i.e. washing machines and dryers. These accessories are definitely indispensable in every laundry room, but they are also useful in the daily lives of consumers. Their practicality it certainly represents a strong point: they are universal and ready to use, as they arrive already assembled. Furthermore they are TUV certifiedand they offer a 10 year guarantee.

Meliconi Overlay Kits offer a smart way to optimize space in your home or laundry room, allowing you to stack a washer and dryer safely and intelligently. Their universality then makes them compatible with a wide range of appliance brands and models, making them a versatile choice for any household.

In addition to simplifying daily life, TUV certification guarantees that Meliconi Overlay Kits are designed and manufactured with the highest standards of quality and safety. The long 10-year guarantee underlines the Meliconi’s confidence in the durability and reliability of its products.

Meliconi’s promotional campaign

The objective of the 15-second radio spot, thanks to over 150 guaranteed passages, will be to capture the attention of well five million potential buyers. The promotional campaign will remain on air for two weeks, coinciding with the long-awaited days of Black Friday. Definitely an appropriate choice from a marketing point of view precisely because it coincides with the pre-Christmas shopping period par excellence.

Furthermore, the communication campaign operates in synergy with promotional activities planned in stores, supporting the introduction of new products launched in September. It is now clear, with the arrival of the month of November, many companies have planned promotional strategies that aim to woo the consumer, just like Teufel’s Novembermania, which we talked about in a previous article.

Conclusion

In a world where time is a precious commodity and space is limited, Meliconi Stacking Kits represent an intelligent solution for optimizing the use of appliances in the home. The new radio campaign aims to raise awareness of these solutions among the general public, allowing more and more people to simplify and organize their spaces.

Find out more about Meliconi official websitewhere you can access the entire product catalogue.