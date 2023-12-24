EAt the end of December, brown coal production in the Jänschwalde opencast mine north of Cottbus will be stopped after almost 50 years. It is a turning point for Lausitz, especially for the around 500 employees of Lausitz Energie und mining AG (Leag) who work here. “This shift has existed for almost 20 years,” said climber Nico Böker on one of his last working days before the “shift change” that ended the opencast mining in Jänschwalde on Friday in a miner's way.

Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD), who comes from the nearby town of Forst, also paid his respects to the employees on this occasion. “Our respect and respect goes to the women and men who have worked hard in the opencast mine, regardless of wind and weather, so that we can reliably draw our electricity from the socket,” the head of government said at the end of November during a visit to the opencast mine.