The resignation of Ricardo Mejía Berdeja from the federal citizen security undersecretary and his registration as a PT candidate to compete for the governorship of Coahuila, ignoring the results of the Morena polls, reflects much more than the ambition of an official who has traveled a long part of the political parties in his career, but also the problems that President López Obrador and Morena will have to maintain unity in an advanced succession process that has exacerbated all kinds of confrontations.

The case of Mejía Berdeja is paradigmatic because the now PT candidate was a privileged official in this administration. He was a very close collaborator of Alfonso Durazo in citizen security; When Durazo went to Sonora, he was considered for the secretariat where Rosa Icela Rodríguez finally arrived, but Mejía Berdeja continued as a powerful undersecretary who even maintained the secretariat’s relationship with other security institutions such as the National Intelligence Center.

President López Obrador gave him a permanent place, every week, in the morning to present the advances in security and in the internal struggle for Coahuila. He also named him his personal representative, something like a special presidential superdelegate. President López Obrador tolerated that Mejía Berdeja, when the citizen consultation on the presidential permanence was being promoted, left his security responsibilities for a few weeks, to go to proselytize in his state, something that was highly criticized because obviously it was to work his candidacy when the country’s security situation should not allow such whims in the officials in charge of it.

But neither was it enough for Mejía Berdeja to win the candidacy. When the polls that will define these and all Morena’s candidacies were carried out, according to President López Obrador, the then undersecretary was in a distant third place and Morena’s candidate was senator and businessman Armando Guadiana. I don’t know the internal dynamics of the Morena polls, but the truth is that Mejía cannot complain about not having all the opportunities to make himself known in a state (he has worked in Mexico City and Guerrero for many years) and a party (He was a PRI and MC militant, and joined Morena in recent years) where in reality he had not had a good part of his political career.

The fact is that Ricardo denounced the polls, resigned from his position and from Morena and leaves as a candidate for the controversial Labor Party. The consequences of his decision are several: first and foremost, he leaves a president López Obrador who gave him full support, opening up daily space for him in the morning even when there were many frictions in the secretariat between the secretary Rosa Icela (very close to the president ) and Undersecretary Mejía. So much support that he even made him a personal representative in the state, something he hasn’t done with almost anyone.

I imagine that López Obrador must feel at least betrayed. Then he is unaware of the survey system. I insist, I do not know, few do, the internal mechanism for managing polls, but the truth is that this is how the candidates for 2024 will be chosen, both for the presidency and for the numerous positions in dispute (next year will be the election largest in history).

Not everyone likes the polls in Morena: in the presidential arena Ricardo Monreal since 2018 (when Claudia Sheinbaum won the candidacy of Mexico City for polls that Monreal did not accept) is in favor of an open election or other mechanisms that make them more trustworthy and open. Marcelo Ebrard has also had some complex experiences with internal polls, let’s remember those carried out for the election of the presidential candidate in 2012. But President López Obrador has insisted that this will be the selection method. But the Coahuila case shows that even an official as close to the president as Mejía can rebel against the polls and go to another party if they do not favor him. The party amalgam does not seem to be solid enough to avoid these ruptures.

It will be necessary to see now what effect this has on the vote in Coahuila. There are those who say that Mejía’s candidacy for the PT is to take votes away from Manuel Jiménez, the PRI-PAN-PRD candidate who is ahead in the polls. It may be, but everything indicates that the senator, close to Monreal, will take much more from Armando Guadiana, who will be Morena’s candidate because he has a long career in the state and several important political and business backers. Even if for some reason Mejía made a good election or came to win, the message would be contradictory: you can compete, or win, ignoring López Obrador, Morena and demonstrating that the polls are not fair. It would be the worst possible scenario for the ruling party to face the selection of candidates for 2024.

Many, inside and outside of Morena, will be very attentive to see how the Mejía Berdeja experiment turns out in Coahuila.