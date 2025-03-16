The Megaciudad The Line He is living another setback. This pharaonic project, built in Saudi Arabia, cut its budget by reducing the number of citizens who will inhabit the city and the promised kilometers, will not install a desalination plant to supply 30% of the planned water needs and continue to consume a fifth of all the steel in the world. Despite all these controversies, however surprising it may seem, there are already people seeing in the megaciudad; However, regardless of habitability, a new setback is emerging because The Line has become a “financial disaster”.

A report shared by the diary The Wall Street Journal reveals that Saudi Arabia has disbursed 50,000 million dollars And he faces another 55 years of works, “with an amazing expected cost of 8.8 billion dollars“Therefore, this high figure represents more than 25 times the annual budget of the country, being that at first, it was estimated that the complete construction was valued in more than two billion dollars.

Megaciudad The Line. Neom

The Line has been facing controversies for several months, taking into account that, in the middle of last November, the project replaced its executive director in a significant reorganization by ran into several doubts about economic viability. Given this change, the Board of Directors of Neom announced the appointment of Aiman ​​Al-Mudaifer as the new interim general director of the company after the unexpected departure of Nadhmi Al-Nasr, who was put in charge of the project in 2018.

In addition, on the other hand, one of the knowledgeable sources of the project shared the Reuters Agency that “project leaders continue to work with extremely adjusted deadlines to deliver mass developments”, although “Several schemes are delaying or facing delays”.





A satellite image reveals a new palace in Neom



Regardless of being considered as a “financial disaster”, a satellite image has revealed the Construction of a palace on the Red Sea coast.

This has disseminated the Business Insider newspaper through the images captured by the company Maxar Technologies, where a exclusive complex With gardens, a golf course, ten helipuertos and private beaches. Also, the mentioned means of communication reveals that this construction It aims to be the residence of the heir prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The new palace of the heir prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Maxar Technologies

Regardless that Mohammed Bin Salman had to stop some of his ambitious plans, his luxurious lifestyle has ‘encouraged’ to acquire a palace in Neom.

