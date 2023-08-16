A Court against Organized Crime in El Salvador sentenced a leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) to 634 years in prison for his participation in 23 homicides and other crimes, reported this Tuesday Judicial Centers.

The source identified the gang member as Amadeo Yovany Hernández Perla, alias “Grillo”, who was also prosecuted for two cases of proposition and conspiracy to commit the crime of aggravated homicide, terrorist organizations, aggravated extortion, aggravated robbery, theft and attempted homicide.

The events were perpetrated between 2011 and 2017 in different municipalities of the country, indicated the Judicial Center without detailing whether Hernández Perla was captured in the context of an emergency regime implemented in El Salvador to combat gangs.

The source also did not specify the years in prison imposed on the leader of the MS13 for each homicide committed..

The gangs, a phenomenon considered as a legacy of the Salvadoran civil war (1980-1992) and which was strengthened with the deportation of gang members from the United States, resisted the security plans implemented in the last four administrations.

At the moment, The Government of President Nayib Bukele carries out a “war” against these structures under the measure of an exceptional regime, through which more than 72,000 people accused of belonging to gangs have been captured.

EFE

